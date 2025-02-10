Hornets vs. Nets Odds, predictions, recent stats, trends and Best bets for February 10

It’s Monday, February 10, and the Charlotte Hornets (13-37) and Brooklyn Nets (18-34) are all set to square off from Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

Losers of seven of their last eight, the Hornets visit a Brooklyn team that was surprisingly quiet at the trade deadline. The Nets have won three of their last four including Friday’s 102-86 win at home against the Miami Heat. Trailing by six entering the fourth quarter, Brooklyn outscored Miami 31-9 in the final frame to win going away. Cam Johnson had 18 in the win for Brooklyn.

The Hornets are currently 4-17 on the road with a point differential of -5, while the Nets have a 2-8 record in their last ten games at home.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Hornets vs. Nets live today

Date: Monday, February 10, 2025

Time: 7:30PM EST

Site: Barclays Center

City: Brooklyn, NY

Network/Streaming: YES

Game odds for Hornets vs. Nets

The latest odds as of Monday:

Odds: Hornets (+138), Nets (-163)

Spread: Nets -3.5

Over/Under: 214 points

That gives the Hornets an implied team point total of 106.26, and the Nets 108.08.

Expert picks & predictions for Monday’s Hornets vs. Nets game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper) expects the Nets to stay hot: Brooklyn Nets -3.5

“The Nets remain a feisty unit and have a distinct rest advantage over the Hornets and fair should be -6.”

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Hornets & Nets game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Charlotte Hornets at +3.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the under on the Game Total of 214.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Hornets vs. Nets on Monday

The Hornets have lost 8 of their last 10 games as a road underdog

The Over is 4-1 in the Hornets’ last 5 road games

The Hornets are 4-1 ATS in their last 5 games as a road underdog

The Nets are 4-1 in their last 5 games

