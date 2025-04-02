Hornets vs. Pacers Predictions: Odds, expert picks, recent stats, trends and best bets for April 2

It’s Wednesday, April 2, and the Charlotte Hornets (19-56) and Indiana Pacers (44-31) are all set to square off from Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

The Hornets are currently 7-30 on the road with a point differential of -8, while the Pacers have a 9-1 record in their last ten games at home. Charlotte is 2-0 against Indiana this season with wins of 20 and four points.

Charlotte snapped a five-game losing streak on Monday with a four-point win over Utah. Indiana is 7-2 over the last nine games and coming off a two-point comeback win over Sacramento on Monday.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Listen to the Rotoworld Basketball Show for the latest fantasy player news, waiver claims, roster advice and more from our experts all season long. Click here or download it wherever you get your podcasts.

Game details & how to watch Hornets vs. Pacers live today

Date: Wednesday, April 2, 2025

Time: 7:00PM EST

Site: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

City: Indianapolis, IN

Network/Streaming:

Never miss a second of the action and stay up to date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day NBA schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game.

Game odds for Hornets vs. Pacers

The latest odds as of Wednesday:

Odds: Hornets (+677), Pacers (-1064)

Spread: Pacers -14.5

Over/Under: 225 points

That gives the Hornets an implied team point total of 111.57, and the Pacers 119.13.

Want to know which sportsbook is offering the best lines for every game on the NBA calendar? Check out the NBC Sports’ Live Odds tool to get all the latest updated info from DraftKings, FanDuel, BetMGM & more!

Expert picks & predictions for Wednesday’s Hornets vs. Pacers game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) leans the Pacers to cover:

“Indiana lost both meetings with Charlotte by four and 20 points, and I would not be shocked if the Pacers win this game by 24 points. This is the get-back matchup and Charlotte is resting or decreasing most of their starters’ minutes in the third and fourth quarters, so they are clearly tanking. This is an Indiana or pass spot as they are 2.0 games over the Pistons, who take on the Thunder tonight. This is a must-win for the Pacers.”

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Hornets & Pacers game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Charlotte Hornets at +14.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the under on the Game Total of 225.

Want even more NBA best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert NBA Predictions pagefrom NBC Sports for money line, spread and over/under picks for every game on today’s calendar!

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Hornets vs. Pacers on Wednesday

The Hornets have lost 5 straight road games

Each of the last 4 matchups between the Hornets and the Pacers have stayed under the Total

The Hornets have failed to cover in 8 of their last 10 games (80%) as an underdog

Each of the last 4 matchups between the Hornets and the Pacers have stayed under the Total

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our NBA Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

- Jay Croucher (@croucherJD)

- Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper)

- Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports)

- Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas)

