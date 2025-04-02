Knicks vs. Cavaliers Predictions: Odds, expert picks, recent stats, trends and best bets for April 2

It’s Wednesday, April 2, and the New York Knicks (48-27) and Cleveland Cavaliers (60-15) are all set to square off from Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland.

The Knicks are currently 22-15 on the road with a point differential of 4, while the Cavaliers have an 8-2 record in their last ten games at home. Cleveland has won both meetings versus New York by six and 37 points.

New York is on a three-game winning streak and is 5-1 over the last six games, including a 14-point win over the 76ers last night. Cleveland is 4-1 over the past five games and coming off a five-point win over the Clippers on Sunday.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Listen to the Rotoworld Basketball Show for the latest fantasy player news, waiver claims, roster advice and more from our experts all season long. Click here or download it wherever you get your podcasts.

Game details & how to watch Knicks vs. Cavaliers live today

Date: Wednesday, April 2, 2025

Time: 7:00PM EST

Site: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

City: Cleveland, OH

Network/Streaming: ESPN

Never miss a second of the action and stay up to date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day NBA schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game.

Game odds for Knicks vs. Cavaliers

The latest odds as of Wednesday:

Odds: Knicks (+404), Cavaliers (-549)

Spread: Cavaliers -10.5

Over/Under: 230 points

That gives the Knicks an implied team point total of 113.96, and the Cavaliers 119.44.

Want to know which sportsbook is offering the best lines for every game on the NBA calendar? Check out the NBC Sports’ Live Odds tool to get all the latest updated info from DraftKings, FanDuel, BetMGM & more!

Expert picks & predictions for Wednesday’s Knicks vs. Cavaliers game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) leans the Cavs on the spread and Mobley Over his stocks prop:

“The Knicks playing last night as -14 point favorites then turning around and being 10-point underdogs is not ideal. The Knicks are not full strength and it’ll be a tough task to hang with the Cavs. Evan Mobley is coming off a three-block game and had four combined blocks and steals in the previous meeting versus New York, plus three blocks in the first meeting. If you get +100 or better on his Over 2.5 blocks and steals prop, that’s another lean of mine as he continues to build his Defensive Player of the Year campaign.”

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Knicks & Cavaliers game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Cleveland Cavaliers on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the New York Knicks at +10.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the under on the Game Total of 230.

Want even more NBA best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert NBA Predictions page from NBC Sports for money line, spread and over/under picks for every game on today’s calendar!

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Knicks vs. Cavaliers on Wednesday

The Cavaliers have won 12 of their last 14 games when having a two-day rest advantage

The Over is 20-17 in the Knicks’ road games this season

The Cavaliers have covered in 11 of their 17 matches against Eastern Conference Atlantic Division teams this season

The Cavaliers have won 12 of their last 15 home games but could be pushed by a New York Knicks outfit who head to the Rocket Arena following five wins in their last six.

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our NBA Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

- Jay Croucher (@croucherJD)

- Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper)

- Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports)

- Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas)

