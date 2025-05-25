Knicks vs. Pacers Game 3 Predictions: Odds, expert picks, recent stats, trends and best bets for May 25

On Sunday, May 25, the New York Knicks (51-31) and Indiana Pacers (50-32) are all set to square off from Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis for Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Indiana took Game 2, 114-109 in Madison Square Garden to go up 2-0 in the series. Pascal Siakam scored a game-high 39 points for the Pacers, while Jalen Brunson poured in 36 for the Knicks. All five starters scored double-figures for Indiana, while four of New York’s eight players failed to score more than six points.

The Knicks are currently 24-17 on the road with a point differential of 4, while the Pacers have a 8-2 record in their last ten games at home.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Knicks vs. Pacers live

Date: Sunday, May 25, 2025

Time: 8:00PM EST

Site: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

City: Indianapolis, IN

Network/Streaming: TNT / Max

Game odds for Knicks vs. Pacers

The latest odds as of Saturday night:



Odds: Knicks (+113), Pacers (-134)

Spread: Pacers -2

Over/Under: 223 points

That gives the Knicks an implied team point total of 111.03, and the Pacers 112.07.

Expert picks & predictions for Sunday’s Knicks vs. Pacers game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) likes Jalen Brunson to score 30-plus points and the Knicks to win:

“Much like Minnesota versus Oklahoma City in Game 3, I expect New York to win and look dominant doing so. However, Indiana when down, is never out of it, which is why this series will be so entertaining. I like the Knicks +2.5 and ML, plus a sprinkle on the Knicks win margins of 11-20 and 21+.

Jalen Brunson has scored 43 and 36 points in this series and will need another Superman-type of effort in Game 3. With Josh Hart and Mitchell Robinson possibly switching spots in the starting lineup and Karl-Anthony Towns getting benched for a majority of the fourth quarter in Game 2, the one constant we can rely on is Brunson to get buckets. He’s 2-0 to the Over and I can see 3-0, so Brunson Over 29.5 and 30-plus are in my pocket.”

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Knicks & Pacers game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Indiana Pacers on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the New York Knicks at +2.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the under on the Game Total of 223.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Knicks vs. Pacers on Sunday

The Pacers have won their last 4 matchups against Eastern Conference teams

The Pacers’ last 3 home games versus the Knicks have gone over the Total

The Knicks are 4-1 ATS in their last 5 games as a road underdog

The Knicks are 4-1 against the spread in their last 5 road games

