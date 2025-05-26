Knicks vs. Pacers Game 4 Predictions: Odds, expert picks, recent stats, trends and best bets for May 27

On Tuesday, May 27, and the New York Knicks (51-31) and Indiana Pacers (50-32) are all set to square off from Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis for Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

New York took Game 3, 106-100, behind Karl-Anthony Towns’ massive 20-point fourth quarter to cut the Pacers’ deficit to 2-1. The road teams are 3-0 in this series so far and New York needed a 36-20 fourth quarter to keep that streak alive.

Towns led all scorers and led the game with 15 rebounds, while Tyrese Haliburton poured in 20 points, 7 assists, and 4 rebounds for Indiana. Jalen Brunson followed up his 89 points in Games 1 and 2 with 23 points in Game 3, plus Mikal Bridges and OG Anunoby combined for 31 points on 12-of-27 from the floor (44.4%).

The Knicks are currently 24-17 on the road with a point differential of 4, while the Pacers have a 8-2 record in their last ten games at home.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Knicks vs. Pacers live

Date: Tuesday, May 27, 2025

Time: 8:00PM EST

Site: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

City: Indianapolis, IN

Network/Streaming: TNT / Max

Game odds for Knicks vs. Pacers

The latest odds as of Tuesday:



Odds: Knicks (+120), Pacers (-143)

Spread: Pacers -2.5

Over/Under: 221 points

That gives the Knicks an implied team point total of 109.93, and the Pacers 111.24.

Expert picks & predictions for Tuesday’s Knicks vs. Pacers game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) likes the Knicks in Game 4 and Brunson to go over 29.5 Points:

“New York needed a 36-20 fourth quarter to pull out the victory in Indiana, and I believe that momentum can spill over into Game 4. Going back to MSG tied at 2-2 is very possible and what I will be rooting for. If the Knicks’ starters can avoid foul trouble, this should be a one to two possession game, so I’ll take the +2.5.

Jalen Brunson is 2-1 to the Over on his points prop in this series after going Under last game with 23 points as KAT went off for 20 fourth-quarter points. Game 4 is pivotal and I doubt he stays Under 25 points for back-to-back games in this series or Under 30 for that matter. The volume will be there, so I will continue to grab Brunson 30-plus points each game in this series.”

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Knicks & Pacers game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the New York Knicks at +2.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the under on the Game Total of 221.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Knicks vs. Pacers on Tuesday

The Knicks have won 4 of their last 5 at Eastern Conference teams

The Pacers’ last 3 home games versus the Knicks have gone over the Total

The Pacers have covered the spread in 7 of their last 9 postseason games

The Knicks have won 4 of their last 5 road trips to teams with winning records

