Lakers vs Suns Predictions: Odds, Expert Picks, Projected Starting Lineups, Betting Trends and Stats

The Lakers and Suns meet for the nightcap of a doubleheader on TNT.

Phoenix is 9-7 and has lost five straight games, but there is good news. Bradley Beal and Kevin Durant return to the Suns to swing Phoenix to home favorites in this matchup. The Suns are 8-1 with Kevin Durant this season, while the Lakers are 9-0 in cup games dating back to last year, so this return is good timing.

Los Angeles is 10-6 and on a two-game losing streak entering this matchup. These two met on Oct. 25 and Oct. 28 with both teams splitting a contest. Anthony Davis had 29 and 35 points in those two games, so despite the Suns getting its stars back, they have to stop the Lakers stars too.

With that said, let’s dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch the opening tip, projected lineups, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Details & how to watch Lakers @ Suns

● Date: Tuesday, November 26, 2024

● Time: 10:30 PM ET

● Site: Footprint Center

● City: Phoenix, AZ

● TV/Streaming: TNT

Game odds for Los Angeles @ Phoenix

The latest odds as of Tuesday afternoon:

● Moneyline: Phoenix Suns (-135), Los Angeles Lakers (+115)

● Spread: Phoenix -2.5 (-110)

● Total: 234.5

Probable starting lineups for Los Angeles and Phoenix

· Phoenix Suns (9-7)

PG Tyus Jones

SG Bradley Beal

SF Devin Booker

PF Kevin Durant

C Jusuf Nurkic

· Los Angeles Lakers (10-6)

PG Austin Reaves

SG Cam Reddish

SF Rui Hachimura

PF LeBron James

C Anthony Davis

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Lakers @ Suns

The Lakers are 7-9 ATS this season.

The Suns are 5-11 ATS this season, ranking third-worst.

Phoenix is 2-6 ATS this year as a favorite, ranking seventh-worst.

Los Angeles is 2-2 ATS this year as an underdog.

The Suns are 10-6 to the Over, ranking sixth-best.

The Lakers are 9-7 to the Over.

LeBron James has double-doubled in two of the last three games.

Anthony Davis scored 29 and 35 points in two games versus the Suns.

Devin Booker scored 33 points in his last game.

Notable Player Props for Lakers @ Suns

Highest Point Props

Anthony Davis O/U 29.5 Points

Devin Booker O/U 24.5 Points

Kevin Durant O/U 23.5 Points

LeBron James O/U 22.5 Points

Bradley Beal O/U 15.5 Points

Highest Rebound Props

Anthony Davis O/U 11.5 Rebounds

Jusuf Nurkic O/U 8.5 Rebounds

LeBron James O/U 7.5 Rebounds

Kevin Durant O/U 5.5 Rebounds

Highest Assist Props

LeBron James O/U 8.5 Assists

Tyus Jones O/U 6.5 Assists

Devin Booker O/U 6.5 Assists

Austin Reaves O/U 5.5 Assists

Expert picks & predictions for Lakers @ Suns

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) likes Bradley Beal to go Under 22.5 PRA against the Lakers:

“Bradley Beal makes his return to the lineup and the third appearance against the Lakers this season.

While it’s a familiar opponent for him in a highly competitive game to help stop a five-game losing streak, Beal is also a familiar opponent for the Lakers to slow down. Beal is coming off a calf injury and prior to that, he averaged 17.8 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 3.7 assists on the season (25.5 PRA).

This 22.5 number might seem low to some, but it seems pretty sharp to me. With Tyus Jones and Devin Booker handling the rock, plus Kevin Durant back, I don’t expect a high usage rate for Beal. I like his Under 22.5 PRA and like the Under 15.5 points as an alternative.”

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for the Lakers and the Suns:

· Moneyline : NBC Sports finds confidence in taking Pheonix on the ML (-135)

· Spread : NBC Sports has strong confidence in Phoenix -2.5 on the spread

· Total : NBC Sports has low confidence towards a play on the Total OVER 234.5 points

