Mavericks vs. Magic Predictions: Odds, expert picks, recent stats, trends and best bets for March 27

It’s Thursday, March 27, and the Dallas Mavericks (35-38) and Orlando Magic (35-38) are all set to square off from Kia Center in Orlando.

The Mavericks are currently 15-22 on the road with a point differential of 0, while the Magic have a 3-7 record in their last ten games at home. Dallas is 1-0 against Orlando this season with a 108-85 win back on November 3.

Orlando has won three straight games and four of the past five contests, while Dallas is 2-5 in the past seven games and coming off a loss that broke a two-game winning streak.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Mavericks vs. Magic live today

Date: Thursday, March 27, 2025

Time: 7:00PM EST

Site: Kia Center

City: Orlando, FL

Network/Streaming: NBA TV

Game odds for Mavericks vs. Magic

The latest odds as of Thursday:

Odds: Mavericks (+230), Magic (-286)

Spread: Magic -7

Over/Under: 219 points

That gives the Mavericks an implied team point total of 108.44, and the Magic 112.09.

Expert picks & predictions for Thursday’s Mavericks vs. Magic game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) leans the Magic to cover:

“These teams met earlier in the year when Luka Doncic was still a Maverick and it was a relatively easy win and cover for Dallas. This time around, the Mavericks are in a bad position and the team and fanbase lack confidence. Orlando has won three straight, including an upset over the Lakers, so this team is feeling good and worth backing. It’s Magic or pass.”

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Mavericks & Magic game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Dallas Mavericks on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Dallas Mavericks at +7.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 219.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Mavericks vs. Magic on Thursday

The Mavericks have won 3 straight games against the Magic

5 of the Magic’s last 6 home games have gone over the Total

The Magic have covered the Spread in their last 3 games as a favorite

Western Conference Southwest Division teams have won 4 of their last 5 matchups against Eastern Conference Southeast Division sides

