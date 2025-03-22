Nets vs. Pacers Predictions: Odds, expert picks, recent stats, trends and best bets for March 22

It’s Saturday, March 22, and the Brooklyn Nets (23-47) and Indiana Pacers (40-29) are all set to square off from Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

The Nets are currently 12-25 on the road with a point differential of -6, while the Pacers have an 8-2 record in their last ten games at home. Indiana is 2-1 versus Brooklyn this season with two straight wins.

The Pacers are coming off a 105-99 OT win over the Nets on Thursday in Indiana. This is the final meeting of the season and Indiana enters on a three-game winning streak and a 5-1 record over the last six games. Brooklyn is 1-5 in its past six games and dropped the past two as the tanking time of year continues for a team like the Nets.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Nets vs. Pacers live today

Date: Saturday, March 22, 2025

Time: 5:00PM EST

Site: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

City: Indianapolis, IN

Network/Streaming:

Game odds for Nets vs. Pacers

The latest odds as of Saturday:

Odds: Nets (+324), Pacers (-415)

Spread: Pacers -9.5

Over/Under: 220 points

That gives the Nets an implied team point total of 108.88, and the Pacers 113.83.

Expert picks & predictions for Saturday’s Nets vs. Pacers game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) leans the Pacers to cover:

“These teams just met two days ago and went to OT and the Pacers won by six as eight-point favorites. The spread has opened at -8.5 and -9 but continues to grow out in the Pacers’ favor. With every win being important for the Eastern Conference standings, this would be an Indiana or pass spot.”

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Nets & Pacers game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Indiana Pacers on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Brooklyn Nets at +9.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 220.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Nets vs. Pacers on Saturday

The Pacers have won 4 of their last 5 home games against the Nets

5 of the Nets’ last 6 matchups with the Pacers have stayed under the Total

The Nets are 4-1 against the spread in their last 5 games

The Pacers have won 9 of their last 11 games at home

