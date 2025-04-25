Rockets vs. Warriors Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, trends for April 26

Houston Rockets vs. Golden State Warriors Preview

On Saturday, April 26, and the Houston Rockets (52-30) and Golden State Warriors (48-34) are all set to square off from Chase Center in San Francisco.

In the last game, the Houston Rockets were able to level the series. Unfortunately, the Warriors last Jimmy Butler in that game. His status for game three remains up in the air.

The Rockets are currently 23-17 on the road with a point differential of 5, while the Warriors have a 6-4 record in their last ten games at home.

Game details & how to watch Rockets vs. Warriors live today

Date: Saturday, April 26, 2025

Time: 8:30PM EST

Site: Chase Center

City: San Francisco, CA

Network/Streaming: ESPN2

Game odds for Rockets vs. Warriors

The latest odds as of Saturday:

Odds: Rockets (+133), Warriors (-157)

Spread: Warriors -3

Over/Under: 203 points

That gives the Rockets an implied team point total of 100.86, and the Warriors 102.42.

Expert picks & predictions for Saturday’s Rockets vs. Warriors game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Rockets & Warriors game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Golden State Warriors on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Houston Rockets at +3.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the over on the Game Total of 203.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Rockets vs. Warriors on Saturday

The Rockets have lost 9 of their last 10 away games against teams with winning records

The Rockets’ last 6 versus the Warriors have stayed under the Total

The Rockets covered the spread in 52% of their regular season games (43-39-0)

The Rockets have gone 22-19 on the road against the spread this season

