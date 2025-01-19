Spurs vs. Heat prediction: Game odds, best bets, recent stats, and trends for January 19

It’s Sunday, January 19, and the San Antonio Spurs (19-21) and the Miami Heat (20-20) are all set to square off from Kaseya Center in Miami.

Miami continues to deal with the Jimmy Butler saga. The former All-Star is back from suspension, but the cloud of his trade demand continues to hover over this franchise. Miami has lost their last 3 games.

After winning in LA Monday, San Antonio has lost 2 straight. Both losses came at home and both losses were at the hands of Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies. The Spurs have lost 5 of their last 6 overall.

The Spurs are currently 7-11 on the road with a point differential of -1, while the Heat have a 6-4 record in their last ten games at home.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details re: Spurs vs. Heat today

Date: Sunday, January 19, 2025

Time: 3:00PM EST

Site: Kaseya Center

City: Miami, FL

Game odds for Spurs vs. Heat

The latest odds as of Sunday:



Odds: Spurs (+120), Heat (-142)

Spurs (+120), Heat (-142) Spread: Heat -2.5

Heat -2.5 Over/Under: 220 points

That gives the Spurs an implied team point total of 109.43, and the Heat 110.73.

Expert picks & predictions for Sunday’s Spurs vs. Heat game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

The best bets our model is projecting for today’s Spurs & Heat game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Miami Heat on the Moneyline.

NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Miami Heat on the Moneyline. Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Miami Heat at -2.

NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Miami Heat at -2. Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 220.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Spurs vs. Heat on Sunday

The Heat are on a 3-game losing streak at home

The OVER is 22-18 in Heat’s games this season

The Heat have covered in all 3 of their games against Southwest Division teams this season

The Heat have won 4 of their last 5 games against Southwest Division teams

