Spurs vs. Nuggets Predictions: Odds, recent stats, trends, best bets for April 2

San Antonio Spurs vs. Denver Nuggets Preview

The San Antonio Spurs (31-44) and Denver Nuggets (47-29) are all set to square off from Ball Arena in Denver.

Last night, the Denver Nuggets and the Minnesota Timberwolves had a game for the ages. They played two double overtimes, and Nikola Jokic had a 60-point double-double. Unfortunately for the Nuggets, they fouled a three-point shooter as time expired and lost the game.

They will likely be extremely shorthanded in this game.

The Spurs also are on a back-to-back, after losing to the Orlando Magic last night.

The Spurs are currently 11-24 on the road with a point differential of -3, while the Nuggets have a 5-5 record in their last ten games at home.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Spurs vs. Nuggets live today



Date: Wednesday, April 2, 2025

Wednesday, April 2, 2025 Time: 9:00PM EST

9:00PM EST Site: Ball Arena

Ball Arena City: Denver, CO

Denver, CO Network/Streaming:

Game odds for Spurs vs. Nuggets

The latest odds as of Wednesday:



Odds: Spurs (+310), Nuggets (-398)

Spread: Nuggets -9.5

Over/Under: 231 points

That gives the Spurs an implied team point total of 114.34, and the Nuggets 119.3.



Expert picks & predictions for Wednesday’s Spurs vs. Nuggets game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas) is leaning towards Spurs +9.5…

Thomas: “This game is gross. I don’t have a strong lean, but it should be a fade to consider when a team is on a back-to-back and played double overtime in the game before. Especially with the limited availability of players.”

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Spurs & Nuggets game:



Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Denver Nuggets on the Moneyline.

NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the San Antonio Spurs at +9.5. Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the under on the Game Total of 231.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Spurs vs. Nuggets on Wednesday



The Nuggets have won 4 of their last 5 matchups against Western Conference Southwest Division teams

6 of the Spurs’ last 8 road matchups against the Nuggets have stayed under the Total

The Spurs have covered in 10 of their 16 matchups against Western Conference Northwest Division teams this season

The Nuggets are 3-7 against the spread in their last 10 games



