Thunder at Clippers predictions: odds, recent stats, trends and best bets for November 4

The Thunder became the third team in NBA history to start back-to-back seasons 7-0 and the first to do so since the 1993-95 Rockets (did it three times)! Oklahoma City is still without Jalen Williams, but Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has carried the load with top-three usage rates and points per game marks to start the season.

The Clippers have some uncertainty surrounding their lineup tonight as Kawhi Leonard and Bradley Beal are listed as questionable. This is the second night of a back-to-back as Los Angeles lost to Miami 120-119 yesterday. As load management continues to take over the NBA, there is no telling how this game shapes up with two of the three best players for the Clippers possibly out.

Let’s dive into tonight’s matchup and find a potential sweat or two! We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff. Odds courtesy of DraftKingsrecent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game Details and How to watch the Thunder vs. Clippers live

Date: Tuesday, November 4, 2025

Time: 11 PM EST

Site: Intuit Dome

City: Los Angeles, CA

Network/Streaming: NBC/Peacock

Game odds for the Thunder at the Clippers

The latest odds as of Tuesday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: Thunder (-285), Clippers (+230)

Spread: Thunder -7.5

Total: 222.5

That gives the Thunder an implied team point total of 114.5 and the Clippers 107.5.

Expected Starting Lineups for the Thunder and the Clippers

Thunder

PG Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

SG Cason Wallace

SF Lu Dort (questionable)

PF Chet Holmgren (questionable)

C Isaiah Hartenstein

Clippers

PG James Harden

SG Bradley Beal (questionable)

SF Kawhi Leonard (questionable)

PF Derrick Jones Jr

C Ivica Zubac

Injuries for the Thunder and the Clippers

Thunder

F Jalen Williams (wrist) is OUT for Tuesday’s game

C Chet Holmgren (back) missed Sunday’s game

G Lu Dort (illness) missed Sunday’s game

Clippers

G Bradley Beal (load management) is questionable for Tuesday’s game because of back-to-backs

F Kawhi Leonard (load management) is questionable for Tuesday’s game because of back-to-backs

G Kobe Sanders (knee) is OUT for Tuesday’s game

G Jordan Miller (hamstring) is OUT for Tuesday’s game

Important stats, trends and insights ahead of Thunder at Clippers on Tuesday.

Oklahoma City is 3-4 ATS and 7-0 on the ML

Oklahoma City is 4-3 to the Over

Los Angeles is 3-2 to the Over

Los Angeles is 1-4 ATS, ranking fourth-worst

The Clippers have not been underdogs this season

The Clippers finished 21-16 ATS as a underdog last season and 21-15-1 to the Under

The Clippers finished 8-5 ATS as a home underdog last season and 7-6 to the Over

The Clippers were 14-23 on the ML as an underdog last year and 6-7 as a home underdog.

Rotoworld Best Bet

Moneyline: Thunder ML (medium confidence)

Spread: Thunder -7.5 (high confidence)

Total: Under 223.5 (low confidence)

