Thunder at Pacers predictions: odds, recent stats, trends and best bets for October 23

It’s a rematch of last season’s NBA Finals…almost in name only…as the Indiana Pacers (0-0) tip off their season against the Oklahoma City Thunder (1-0) tonight at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Plenty has changed since June for Indiana as the Pacers are a shell of the team that surprised the NBA community and took OKC all the way to Game 7 of the Finals.

The Pacers will be without their star point guard Tyrese Haliburton, who suffered an Achilles tear during Game 7 of last year’s NBA Finals. The loss of Haliburton, a crucial facilitator for the team, significantly impacts their offensive output. Also missing from the Eastern Conference champs’ lineup is Myles Turner who signed with Milwaukee as a free agent over the summer. The void created by those two absences is massive. The Pacers with Haliburton and Turner were a Top 10 offense. They must find their identity without the pair. How effectively they do that will determine their success this season.

The names may not be as big and their absences from the lineup may not seem as significant, but the Thunder’s lineup is expected to look significantly different tonight compared to that which opened the season just two nights ago. Yes, guard Jalen Williams remains on the shelf as he recovers from offseason wrist surgery. However, Alex Caruso is now in the league’s concussion protocol (timeline for his return is unknown), and Cason Wallace (knee) Luguentz Dort (ankle) are both questionable after being sidelined during the Thunder’s season-opening win Tuesday night in double-overtime against Houston.

Lets dive into the game and see where the numbers take us or if, frankly, there are too many unknowns to get involved in this “rematch” of last season’s NBA Finals.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the

latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds courtesy of DraftKings recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

After 24 years, the NBA is back on NBC and Peacock, combining the nostalgia of an iconic era with the innovative future of basketball coverage. The NBA on NBC YouTube channel delivers fans must-see highlights, analysis, and exclusive and unique content.

Game Details and How to watch the Thunder vs. Pacers live

Date: Thursday, October 23, 2025

Time: 7:30PM EST

Site: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

City: Indianapolis, IN

Network/Streaming: ESPN

Rotoworld has you covered with all the latest NBA Player News for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Game odds for the Thunder at the Pacers

The latest odds as of Thursday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: OKC Thunder (-305), Indiana Pacers (+245)

Spread: Thunder -7.5

Total: 230.5 points

That gives the Thunder an implied team point total of 116.91, and the Pacers113.

Be sure to check out DraftKings for all the latest game odds & player props for every matchup this week on the NBA schedule!

Expected Starting Lineups

Thunder

G Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

G Ajay Mitchell

F Aaron Wiggins

F Chet Holmgren

C Isaiah Hartenstein

Pacers

G Benedict Mathurin

G Andrew Nembhard

F Aaron Nesmith

F Pascal Siakam

C Isaiah Jackson

Important stats, trends and insights ahead of Thunder at Pacers on Thursday.

The Pacers’ last 3 games at home against the Thunder have stayed under the Total

Chet Holmgren opened the season with 25 points in 38 minutes against Houston

opened the season with 25 points in 38 minutes against Houston Aaron Wiggins scored 10 points in 21 minutes against the Rockets

scored 10 points in 21 minutes against the Rockets Isaiah Hartenstein pulled down 11 rebounds in 37 minutes against Houston

Rotoworld Best Bet

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Thunder & Pacers game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play ATS on the Oklahoma City Thunder at -7.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 230.5.

Want even more NBA best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert NBA Predictions page from NBC Sports for money line, spread and over/under picks for every game on today’s calendar!

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our NBA Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff: