Trail Blazers at Clippers Prediction: Odds, recent stats, trends, and best bets for March 31

The Portland Trail Blazers (38-38) and Los Angeles Clippers (39-36) meet on NBC and Peacock at 11 PM Eastern for their second to last meeting of the season. Los Angeles is 2-0 against Portland this season.

Portland has six games remaining and two of them come against Los Angeles. The Trail Blazers have won three of the last four games to reach .500 on the season. Portland clinched a play-in tournament spot and will likely be one of the 8, 9, or 10 seeds. The Trail Blazers are 1.5 games behind the Clippers and 1.5 ahead of the Warriors.

The Clippers appear to be locked into the play-in tournament and could meet the Trail Blazers a third time this month. Los Angeles has won five consecutive games and are 9-4 over the last 13 contests. In the last five games, Los Angeles ranks third offensively and sixth defensively. On the other side, Portland has the No. 1 rated defense in that span, but comes in at 18th offensively.

Lets take a closer look at tonight’s matchup and take into consideration lineups, injuries, and other factors affecting the line and total.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds courtesy of DraftKings recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

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Game Details and How to Watch Live: Trail Blazers at Clippers

Date: Tuesday, March 31, 2026

Time: 11:00 PM EST

Site: Intuit Dome

City: Los Angeles, CA

Network/Streaming: Peacock/NBC Sports

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Game Odds: Trail Blazers at Clippers

The latest odds as of Tuesday, courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: Los Angeles Clippers (-225), Portland Trail Blazers (+185)

Spread: Los Angeles -5.5

Total: O/U 227.5 points

This game opened Los Angeles -6.5 with the Total set at 228.5.

Be sure to check out DraftKings for all the latest game odds & player props for every matchup this week on the NBA schedule!

Expected Starting Lineups: Trail Blazers at Clippers

Portland Trail Blazers

PG Scoot Henderson

SG Jrue Holiday

SF Toumani Camara

PF Deni Avdija

C Donovan Clingan

Los Angeles Clippers

PG Darius Garland

SG Kawhi Leonard

SF Derrick Jones Jr.

PF John Collins

C Brook Lopez

Injury Report: Trail Blazers at Clippers

Portland Trail Blazers

Jerami Grant (calf) is OUT for tonight’s game

(calf) is OUT for tonight’s game Vit Krejci (calf) is OUT for tonight’s game

Los Angeles Clippers

Isaiah Jackson (ankle) is OUT for tonight’s game

Important stats, trends and insights: Trail Blazers at Clippers

Los Angeles is 39-36 ATS and 38-37 to the Over this season

The Clippers are 19-17 to the Over at home and 13-12 to the Over as a home favorite

Los Angeles is 20-16 ATS at home and 12-13 ATS as a home favorite

Portland is 40-36 ATS and 40-36 to the Over this season

Portland is 17-21 ATS as the road team and 9-12 ATS as a road underdog

Portland is 22-16 to the Under as the road team and 14-7 as a road underdog

Rotoworld Best Bet

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Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for tonight’s Trail Blazers and Clippers’ game:

Moneyline: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Knicks’ Moneyline

Spread: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Knicks +1.5 ATS

Total: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Game Total OVER 217.5

Want even more NBA best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert NBA Predictions page from NBC Sports for money line, spread and over/under picks for every game on today’s calendar!

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