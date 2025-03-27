Trail Blazers vs. Kings Predictions: Odds, recent stats, trends, and best bets for March 27

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Sacramento Kings Preview

The Portland Trail Blazers (32-41) and Sacramento Kings (35-37) are all set to square off from Golden 1 Center in Sacramento.

The Kings desperately need a win tonight. They are currently on a four-game losing streak. The Trail Blazers have lost back-to-back games.

The Trail Blazers are currently 12-23 on the road with a point differential of -3, while the Kings have a 4-6 record in their last ten games at home.

Game details & how to watch Trail Blazers vs. Kings live today



Date: Thursday, March 27, 2025

6:00PM EST Site: Golden 1 Center

Golden 1 Center City: Sacramento, CA

Game odds for Trail Blazers vs. Kings

The latest odds as of Thursday:



Odds: Trail Blazers (+186), Kings (-226)

Spread: Kings -5.5

Over/Under: 225 points

That gives the Trail Blazers an implied team point total of 111.54, and the Kings 114.41.



Expert picks & predictions for Thursday’s Trail Blazers vs. Kings game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas) is leaning toward taking the Kings -6…

Thomas: “This is a great buy-low spot for the Kings. They played well in the second half against the Thunder, but couldn’t sustain in the fourth quarter.”

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Sacramento Kings on the Moneyline.

NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Sacramento Kings on the Moneyline. Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Portland Trail Blazers at +5.

NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Portland Trail Blazers at +5. Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 225.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Trail Blazers vs. Kings on Thursday



The Kings have won 4 straight home games against the Trail Blazers

The Under has cashed in the Kings’ last 3 games

The Kings have failed to cover in 7 of their last 9 games (78%)

