Warriors vs. Kings prediction: Odds, game details, expert picks, and recent trends for Janaury 22

It’s Wednesday, January 22, and the Golden State Warriors (21-21) and the Sacramento Kings (22-20) are all set to square off from Golden 1 Center in Sacramento.

The Kings have turned their season around since Doug Christie took over as head coach. The Kings are 8-2 in his ten games holding the clipboard including a 123-100 smackdown of the Wizards Sunday. Golden State is still looking to hit its stride. With a record of 5-5 in their last ten games overall, the Warriors enter tonight’s game following a 40-point loss to the Celtics on Monday.

The Warriors are currently 10-10 on the road with a point differential of 0, while the Kings have a 6-4 record in their last ten games at home.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Warriors vs. Kings live today

Date: Wednesday, January 22, 2025

Wednesday, January 22, 2025 Time: 10:00PM EST

10:00PM EST Site: Golden 1 Center

Golden 1 Center City: Sacramento, CA

Sacramento, CA Network/Streaming: ESPN

Game odds for Warriors vs. Kings

The latest odds as of Wednesday:



Odds: Warriors (+283), Kings (-360)

Warriors (+283), Kings (-360) Spread: Kings -8

Kings -8 Over/Under: 227 points

That gives the Warriors an implied team point total of 112.46, and the Kings 116.63.

Expert picks & predictions for Wednesday’s Warriors vs. Kings game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Warriors & Kings game:



Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Sacramento Kings on the Moneyline.

NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Sacramento Kings on the Moneyline. Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Golden State Warriors at +8.

NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Golden State Warriors at +8. Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 227.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Warriors vs. Kings on Wednesday

The Kings have gone 9-1 in their last 10 games

The Warriors’ last 3 games versus the Kings have gone OVER the Total

The Kings have failed to cover in 4 of their last 5 games against Pacific Division teams

