Wizards vs. Pacers Predictions: Odds, expert picks, recent stats, trends and best bets for April 8

It’s Tuesday, April 8, and the Washington Wizards (17-61) and Indiana Pacers (47-31) are all set to square off from Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

The Wizards are currently 9-29 on the road with a point differential of -12, while the Pacers have a 9-1 record in their last ten games at home. Indiana is 3-0 against Washington and won by 53 points in the last meeting.

Indiana has won four straight and five of the past six games, while Washington dropped five of the previous six.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Listen to the Rotoworld Basketball Show for the latest fantasy player news, waiver claims, roster advice and more from our experts all season long. Click here or download it wherever you get your podcasts.

Game details & how to watch Wizards vs. Pacers live today

Date: Tuesday, April 8, 2025

Time: 7:00PM EST

Site: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

City: Indianapolis, IN

Network/Streaming:

Never miss a second of the action and stay up to date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-dayNBA schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game.

Game odds for Wizards vs. Pacers

The latest odds as of Tuesday:

Odds: Wizards (+1140), Pacers (-2326)

Spread: Pacers -18.5

Over/Under: 238 points

That gives the Wizards an implied team point total of 118.25, and the Pacers 127.87.

Want to know which sportsbook is offering the best lines for every game on the NBA calendar? Check out the NBC Sports’ Live Odds tool to get all the latest updated info from DraftKings, FanDuel, BetMGM & more!

Expert picks & predictions for Tuesday’s Wizards vs. Pacers game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) leans the Pacers to cover:

“After saying I don’t know if I could take anyone to win by 20-plus in the NBA, the Celtics crushed the Wizards by 32 points. It’s purely Pacers or pass.”

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Wizards & Pacers game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Washington Wizards at +18.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the under on the Game Total of 238.

Want even more NBA best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert NBA Predictions page from NBC Sports for money line, spread and over/under picks for every game on today’s calendar!

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Wizards vs. Pacers on Tuesday

The Pacers finished the regular season with a record of 3-0 against the Wizards

The Under is 4-1 in the Wizards’ last 5 games

The Pacers have gone 36-42 ATS this season

The Pacers have won 7 of their last 9 games against the Wizards

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our NBA Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

- Jay Croucher (@croucherJD)

- Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper)

- Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports)

- Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas)

