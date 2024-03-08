Betting UFC 299: O’Malley vs. Vera

The main event of UFC 299 in Miami is the title bout between bantamweight belt holder Sean O’Malley and the only fighter to ever defeat him, Marlon Vera.

Saturday’s bout is O’Malley’s first title defense since grabbing the title with a second-round TKO of Aljamain Sterling at UFC 292 last August. Overall, O’Malley is 17-1-0 in his UFC career having won six straight since that lone blemish. The aforementioned loss to Vera occurred on August 15, 2020. In that fight Vera landed a kick to O’Malley’s right leg that took the younger O’Malley to the mat. Vera then pounced and threw enough elbows to end the bout before the end of the first round.

Vera is a 10-year UFC veteran known for his relentless, attacking style. His career highlights are knockout wins over Dominick Cruz and Frankie Edgar.

How to Watch UFC 299

Saturday, March 9, 2024

Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida

Early Preliminary Bouts: 6P ET

Preliminary Bouts: 8P ET

Main Card: 10P ET on ESPN+

UFC 299 Card

Bantamweight: Sean O’Malley (-265) vs. Marlon Vera (+215)

Lightweight: Benoit Saint Denis (-218) vs. Dustin Poirier (+180)

Welterweight: Gilbert Burns (+140) vs. Jack Della Maddalena (-166)

Welterweight: Kevin Holland (-135) vs. Michael Page (+114)

Bantamweight: Song Yadong (+105) vs. Petr Yan (-125)

Flyweight: Katyln Cerminara (+170) vs. Maycee Barber (-205)

Lightweight: Mateusz Gamrot (-455) vs. Rafael Dos Anjos (+350)

Heavyweight: Curtis Blaydes (-110) vs. Jailton Almeida (-110)

Middleweight: Michal Oleksiejczuk (+124) vs. Michel Pereira (-148)

Heavyweight: Robelis Despaigne (-340) vs. Josh Parisian (+270)

Light Heavyweight: Ion Cutelaba (-122) vs. Phillipe Lins (+102)

Flyweight: Joanne Wood (+195) vs. Maryna Moroz (-238)

Enjoy the weekend of bouts no matter the shape on which the contestants are scrapping.