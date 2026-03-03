Spurs at 76ers predictions: Odds, recent stats, trends and best bets for March 3

The Spurs (43-17) finish their East Coast road trip in Philadelphia to take on the 76ers (33-27) at 8 PM Eastern on Peacock. This is the first of two meetings between the Spurs and 76ers.

San Antonio had its 11-game winning streak snapped on Sunday in New York against the Knicks (114-89). The Spurs went a perfect 11-0 in February, but started March out 0-1. San Antonio finished February with the NBA’s No. 2 ranked offensive and defensive net rating, plus the fifth-best rebounding percentage.

Philadelphia had its three-game winning streak snapped with a loss at Boston on Sunday (114-98). The 76ers are 6-6 in the last 12 games and have been on the road in four of the past five games. Since February has started, the 76ers have had only two home games. In February, Philly finished ranked 15th and 18th in offensive and defensive net rating, but eighth in turnover percentage.

The Spurs are the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference sitting 3.0 games behind the Thunder and 5.5 games ahead of the Nuggets. The 76ers are in the sixth and final spot of the Eastern Conference playoffs, but only 1.5 spots ahead of the Magic and Heat before Philadelphia falls into hosting a play-in game.

Let’s take a closer look at the matchup and take into consideration lineups, injuries, and other factors affecting the line and total.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds courtesy of DraftKings recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game Details and How to Watch Live: Spurs at 76ers

Date: Tuesday, March 3, 2026

Tuesday, March 3, 2026 Time: 8 PM EST

8 PM EST Site: Xfinity Mobile Arena

Xfinity Mobile Arena City: Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia, PA Network/Streaming: Peacock

Game Odds: Spurs at 76ers

The latest odds as of Tuesday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: San Antonio Spurs (-310), Philadelphia 76ers (+250)

San Antonio Spurs (-310), Philadelphia 76ers (+250) Spread: Spurs -8.5 (-105)

Spurs -8.5 (-105) Total: 232.5 points

This game opened Spurs -7.5 with the Total set at 231.5.

Expected Starting Lineups: Spurs at 76ers

San Antonio Spurs

PG De’Aaron Fox

SG Stephon Castle

SF Devin Vassell

PF Julian Champganie

C Victor Wembanyama

Philadelphia 76ers

PG Brandin Podziemski

SG De’Anthony Melton

SF Moses Moody

PF Gui Santos

C Draymond Green

Injury Report: Spurs at 76ers

San Antonio Spurs

Mason Plumlee (reconditioning) is OUT for tonight’s game

(reconditioning) is OUT for tonight’s game David Jones Garcia (ankle) is OUT for tonight’s game

Philadelphia 76ers

Joel Embiid (oblique) is listed as OUT for tonight’s game

Important stats, trends and insights: Spurs at 76ers

San Antonio is 33-26-2 ATS, ranking 5th-best

San Antonio is 17-14-1 ATS as the road team

San Antonio is 8-9-1 ATS as a road favorite

San Antonio is 36-25 to the Under, ranking 5th-best

San Antonio is 19-13 to the Under as the road team, ranking 7th-best

San Antonio is 9-9 to the Under as the road favorite

Philadelphia is 33-27 ATS, ranking 8th-best

Philadelphia is 14-17 ATS as the home team

Philadelphia is 5-5 ATS as a home underdog

Philadelphia is 32-28 to the Over, ranking 4th-best

Philadelphia is 17-14 to the Over as the home team, ranking 6th-best and 5-5 as a home underdog

Rotoworld Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for tonight’s Spurs and 76ers’ game:

Moneyline: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Spurs’ Moneyline

Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Spurs’ Moneyline Spread: Rotoworld Bet is recommending a play on the Spurs -8.5 ATS

Rotoworld Bet is recommending a play on the Spurs -8.5 ATS Total: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Game Total UNDER 232.5



