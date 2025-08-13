 Skip navigation
All Scores

Rays at Athletics prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for August 13

  
Published August 13, 2025 08:03 AM

Its Wednesday, August 13 and the Rays (58-63) are in Sacramento to take on the Athletics (54-68). Drew Rasmussen is slated to take the mound for Tampa Bay against J.T. Ginn for Oakland.

The Athletics took game two in 6-0 fashion to even up the series at one apiece. The A’s are 3-1 in the past four games, while the Rays are 1-4 in the past five. This is the ninth road game of a 12-game west coast trip for the Rays.

Let’s dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two. We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Follow Rotoworld Player News for the latest fantasy and betting player news and analysis all season long.

Game details & how to watch Rays at Athletics

  • Date: Wednesday, August 13, 2025
  • Time: 10:05PM EST
  • Site: Sutter Health Park
  • City: Sacramento, CA
  • Network/Streaming: FDSNSUN, NBCSCA, MLBN

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

Odds for the Rays at the Athletics

The latest odds as of Wednesday:

  • Moneyline: Rays (-130), Athletics (+111)
  • Spread: Rays -1.5
  • Total: 9.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Rays at Athletics

  • Pitching matchup for August 13, 2025: Drew Rasmussen vs. J.T. Ginn
    • Rays: Drew Rasmussen, (9-5, 2.66 ERA)
      Last outing: 0.00 ERA, 0 Earned Runs Allowed, 4 Hits Allowed, 0 Walks, and 4 Strikeouts
    • Athletics: J.T. Ginn, (2-4, 4.39 ERA)
      Last outing: 5.40 ERA, 3 Earned Runs Allowed, 3 Hits Allowed, 2 Walks, and 9 Strikeouts

Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest MLB player news for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Rays and the Athletics

Rotoworld Best Bet

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Wednesday’s game between the Rays and the Athletics:

  • Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.
  • Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Oakland Athletics at +1.5.
  • Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the under on the Game Total of 9.0.

Want even more MLB best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert MLB Predictions page from NBC.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Rays at Athletics

  • Tampa Bay is 1-4 in the past 5 games
  • The Athletics are 3-1 in the past 4 games
  • The Rays have lost 4 of their last 5 games
  • The Under is 32-24-3 in the Rays’ road games this season
  • The Athletics have covered in 4 of their last 5 games showing a profit of 1.03 units

If you're looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

  • Jay Croucher (@croucherJD)
  • Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper)
  • Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports)
  • Trysta Krick (@Trysta_Krick)
