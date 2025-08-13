Rays at Athletics prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for August 13

Its Wednesday, August 13 and the Rays (58-63) are in Sacramento to take on the Athletics (54-68). Drew Rasmussen is slated to take the mound for Tampa Bay against J.T. Ginn for Oakland.

The Athletics took game two in 6-0 fashion to even up the series at one apiece. The A’s are 3-1 in the past four games, while the Rays are 1-4 in the past five. This is the ninth road game of a 12-game west coast trip for the Rays.

Game details & how to watch Rays at Athletics

Date: Wednesday, August 13, 2025

Time: 10:05PM EST

Site: Sutter Health Park

City: Sacramento, CA

Network/Streaming: FDSNSUN, NBCSCA, MLBN

Odds for the Rays at the Athletics

Moneyline: Rays (-130), Athletics (+111)

Spread: Rays -1.5

Total: 9.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Rays at Athletics

Pitching matchup for August 13, 2025: Drew Rasmussen vs. J.T. Ginn

Rays: Drew Rasmussen, (9-5, 2.66 ERA)

Last outing: 0.00 ERA, 0 Earned Runs Allowed, 4 Hits Allowed, 0 Walks, and 4 Strikeouts Athletics: J.T. Ginn, (2-4, 4.39 ERA)

Last outing: 5.40 ERA, 3 Earned Runs Allowed, 3 Hits Allowed, 2 Walks, and 9 Strikeouts

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Rays and the Athletics

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Wednesday’s game between the Rays and the Athletics:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Oakland Athletics at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the under on the Game Total of 9.0.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Rays at Athletics

Tampa Bay is 1-4 in the past 5 games

The Athletics are 3-1 in the past 4 games

The Rays have lost 4 of their last 5 games

The Under is 32-24-3 in the Rays’ road games this season

The Athletics have covered in 4 of their last 5 games showing a profit of 1.03 units

