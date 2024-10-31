Suns vs Clippers Predictions: Odds, Expert Picks, Projected Starting Lineups, Betting Trends and Stats

The Los Angeles Clippers and Phoenix Suns meet for a second time on NBA TV in L.A. as the Clippers attempt to climb above .500.

Los Angeles is 2-2 on the season with one of its losses coming against Phoenix in the season opener (116-113 OT). The Clippers won two straight at Denver (10-9-104) and Golden State (112-104) before dropping the most recent outing to Portland (106-105). The Clippers have relied heavily on Norman Powell (two 30-point games) and three straight games of Zubac with at least 12 boards without Kawhi Leonard.

The Phoenix Suns are 3-1 on the season and coming off a two-game homestand where they earned a close win over the Lakers (109-105) and a 114-102 win versus Dallas. Kevin Durant joined the 29,000-point club recently, becoming the 8th player to join the club. Durant has scored at least 30 points in three straight games.

With that said, let’s dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch the opening tip, projected lineups, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Listen to the Rotoworld Basketball Show for the latest player news, waiver claims, roster advice and more from our experts all season long.

Details & how to watch Suns @ Clippers

● Date: Thursday, October 31, 2024

● Time: 10:30 PM ET

● Site: Intuit Dome

● City: Los Angeles, CA

● TV/Streaming: NBA TV

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

Game odds for Suns @ Clippers

The latest odds as of Thursday afternoon:

● Moneyline: Phoenix Suns (-185), Los Angeles Clippers (+150)

● Spread: Phoenix -4.5 (-110)

● Total: 221.0

Bet the Edge is your source for all things sports betting. Get all of Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick’s insight weekdays at 6AM ET right here or wherever you get your favorite podcasts.

Probable starting lineups for Phoenix and Los Angeles

· Phoenix Suns (3-1)

PG Tyus Jones

SG Bradley Beal (probable)

SF Devin Booker

PF Kevin Durant

C Jusuf Nurkic

· Los Angeles Clippers (2-2)

PG James Harden

SG Norman Powell

SF Terrance Mann

PF Derrick Jones Jr.

C Ivica Zubac

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Suns @ Clippers

Los Angeles is 3-1 ATS and 3-1 to the Under this season.

Phoenix is 1-3 ATS and 2-2 on the Over/Under this season.

The Clippers were 2-5 ATS and 2-5 on the ML last year as a home underdog.

The Suns were 16-10 on the ML and 10-15-1 ATS as a road favorite last season.

Kevin Durant has scored 30 points in two straight games.

Devin Booker is coming off a season-high of 33 points.

Norman Powell has scored at least 30 points in two of four games.

Ivica Zubac has grabbed 12 or more rebounds in three straight.

James Harden has double-doubled in three straight games.

Notable Player Props for Suns @ Clippers

Highest Point Props

Kevin Durant O/U 26.5 Points

Devin Booker O/U 24.5 Points

James Harden O/U 23.5 Points

Norman Powell O/U 19.5 Points

Highest Rebound Props

Ivica Zubac O/U 10.5 Rebounds

Kevin Durant O/U 6.5 Rebounds

James Harden O/U 5.5 Rebounds

Highest Assist Props

James Harden O/U 9.5 Assists

Devin Booker O/U 4.5 Assists

Kevin Durant O/U 3.5 Assists

Expert picks & predictions for Suns @ Clippers

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) likes Devin Booker to go Over 24.5 points against the Clippers:

“In the first meeting between these two teams, Devin Booker recorded six assists and shot 5-of-9 from the field for 15 points, while dealing with foul trouble (fouled out in 4th).

The Suns won that game on the road in OT (116-113) without Booker. Since then, Booker scored 23, 21, and 33 points against the Lakers twice and the Mavericks. Booker is coming off 33 points versus the Lakers and had 23 field goal attempts with eight free throws.

This is a road game back in L.A. where he already experienced the new crowd and with recent shot volume, I like Booker Over 24.5 Points at -110 odds.”

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for the Suns and the Clippers:

· Moneyline : NBC Sports finds value in taking the Suns ML (-185)

· Spread : NBC Sports has confidence in Phoenix on the spread

· Total : NBC Sports has low confidence towards a play on the Total UNDER 221.0 points

Want even more NBA best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the EXPERT NBA Predictions page from

NBC Sports for money line, spread and total picks for each of the games on today’s calendar!

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

· Jay Croucher (@croucherJD)

· Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper)

· Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports)

· Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas)