2023 NFL Futures Best Bets: George Pickens

  • By
  • Vaughn Dalzell,
Published August 1, 2023 06:37 AM
Pittsburgh Steelers v Baltimore Ravens

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - JANUARY 01: George Pickens #14 of the Pittsburgh Steelers puts his helmet on prior to an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Pittsburgh Steelers at M&T Bank Stadium on January 01, 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Entering his sophomore season, Vaughn Dalzell expects George Pickens to have a breakout season for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

George Pickens O/U 750.5 Receiving Yards

George Pickens recorded 52 receptions on 84 targets for 801 yards and four touchdowns as a rookie last season.

The former Georgia Bulldog finished second in yards for the Steelers, third in receptions and targets, plus led the team in touchdown receptions.

Oddly enough, Pickens’ 2023 receiving yards prop opens at 750.5 yards, which is lower than his output as a rookie with multiple quarterbacks in a new system.

Entering year two with solely Kenny Pickett, we should only expect Pickens to have a better season and to be more included in the offense. Pickens was second on the team in first downs (38) and didn’t fumble once as a rookie.

The 22-year-old is the best big-play option on Pittsburgh’s offense and at 6-foot-3 and 200 lbs, he’s the best red zone option as well.

Pickens finished seventh in the NFL with 28 deep targets last year and third in ADOT (15.6 yards), per PlayerProfiler. Pickens was 14th in yards per target (9.4), 12th in yards per reception (15.4) and third in production premium (+38.1%).

Despite being a rookie, Pickens was one of the best deep threats in all of the NFL last year.

This season, Diontae Johnson, Pat Freiermuth, Najee Harris, and Allen Robinson will be the main competitors for receptions. Despite Robison and Freiermuth being expected to take red zone targets away from Pickens, the 22-year-old soon-to-be star will still be the big-play threat Pittsburgh’s offense needs.

I played Pickens Over 750.5 Receiving Yards for -110 odds and would go up to 800.5 despite believing he can cross the 1,000-yard threshold.

To hit 751 yards, Pickens would need 44.1 yards per game, which is easily attainable given his ADOT, yards per reception, and deep-threat ability.

Pick: George Pickens Over 750.5 Receiving Yards

Be sure to check out the Bet the EDGE podcast wherever you find your favorite podcasts for more NFL picks.