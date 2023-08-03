 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Milwaukee Brewers v Philadelphia Phillies
Milwaukee Brewers Postseason Betting Odds
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out 400
Dr. Diandra: Passing problems make qualifying more important — but only at some tracks
Clemson v Notre Dame
Counting Down the Irish 2023: 15 to 11, a lower defensive line focus than in years past

Top Clips

nbc_nfl_rookiepeacocksound_230802.jpg
NFL rookies give their best peacock impressions
nbc_nas_jarrett75moments_230802.jpg
NASCAR 75th anniversary moment: 1965 Southern 500
USATSI_21118879_copy.jpg
Post-trade deadline AL East title odds update

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Milwaukee Brewers v Philadelphia Phillies
Milwaukee Brewers Postseason Betting Odds
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out 400
Dr. Diandra: Passing problems make qualifying more important — but only at some tracks
Clemson v Notre Dame
Counting Down the Irish 2023: 15 to 11, a lower defensive line focus than in years past

Top Clips

nbc_nfl_rookiepeacocksound_230802.jpg
NFL rookies give their best peacock impressions
nbc_nas_jarrett75moments_230802.jpg
NASCAR 75th anniversary moment: 1965 Southern 500
USATSI_21118879_copy.jpg
Post-trade deadline AL East title odds update

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

2023 NFL Futures Best Bets: Kenny Pickett

  • By
  • Vaughn Dalzell,
  • By
  • Vaughn Dalzell
  
Published August 3, 2023 08:13 AM
Cleveland Browns v Pittsburgh Steelers

PITTSBURGH, PA - JANUARY 08: Kenny Pickett #8 of the Pittsburgh Steelers in action against the Cleveland Browns on January 8, 2022 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Vaughn Dalzell thinks Kenny Pickett is ready to take the next step as a full-time starter and breaks down why you should back his Over in his passing yards.

Kenny Pickett O/U 3,300.5 Passing Yards

Kenny Pickett started 11 games and played in 13 last season for the Steelers, recording 2,404 passing yards, seven touchdowns to nine interceptions on a 63% completion percentage.

In that rookie season, Pickett averaged 29.9 passing attempts per game and 184.9 passing yards per game.

However, Pickett only threw one pass on Dec. 11, so based on a 12-game sample size as opposed to 13, Pickett posted 218.5 passing yards and 32.4 passing attempts per game.

Pickett also didn’t start in his first game for the Steelers. He replaced Trubisky against the Jets, then went on to face the Bills, Bucs, Dolphins, Eagles, and Saints over the next five games — an absolute gauntlet for a rookie QB.

To hit the Over on his 3,300.5 passing yards prop this season, Pickett would have to average 194.1 passing yards over 17 games or 206.3 yards per game over 16 contests -- both feasible numbers.

Pickett threw for 191 or more yards in eight of his 12 starts as a rookie and 244-plus yards in four of 12. In the final six games of his rookie season, Pickett averaged 207.1 ypg versus 193.5 ypg over the first six games.

The former Pitt Panther has had a full offseason to prepare as the starter opposed to backup behind Mitchell Trubisky last year. Plus, a full offseason and another year with George Pickens, Najee Harris, Diontae Johnson, and Pat Freiermuth will only increase Pickett’s numbers.

I played Pickett Over 3,300.5 Passing Yards for -110 odds and would go to 3,499.5. The additions of WR Allen Robinson and TE Darnell Washington will also be beneficial to Pickett’s yardage and touchdowns prop.

Pick: Kenny Pickett Over 3,300.5 Passing Yards (1u)

Be sure to check out the Bet the EDGE podcast wherever you find your favorite podcasts for more NFL picks.