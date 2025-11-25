49ers vs. Browns - Sanders to Start - prediction: Odds, expert picks, QBs, injury update, trends, stats

Shedeur Sanders will make the second start of his career as the Cleveland Browns (3-8) host Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers (8-4).

Sanders started the season as QB4 on the Browns’ depth chart but a trade of Joe Flacco and an injury to Dillon Gabriel (concussion) opened the door for the rookie out of Colorado. Sanders completed 11 of 20 passes for 209 yards with 1 touchdown and 1 interception. He was the first rookie signal-caller for the Browns this century to earn a win in his first start. It was hardly a shock that Kevin Stefanski named him QB1 for this weekend’s game despite the fact that Gabriel has cleared concussion protocol.

The 49ers won Monday night against Carolina, 20-9. Christian McCaffrey continues to lead San Francisco’s offense. The veteran totaled 143 yards of offense and scored once in the win. McCaffrey is looking to become the first player in the history of the NFL to gain 1000 yards rushing and 1000 yards receiving twice in his career. Only two other players have achieved the feat even once (Roger Craig in 1995 and Marshall Faulk in 1999).

Matchup to Watch: Cleveland’s Elite Defense vs. San Francisco’s Offense

Myles Garrett leads a ferocious Cleveland defense against a 49ers’ offense that has had issues scoring this season. San Francisco has scored over 21 points just 5 times all season. As documented, Cleveland has had issues under center and subsequently scoring themselves, but the Niners must find a way to slow Garrett and co.

Notable Stat: 49ers Head Coach Kyle Shanahan is 1-8 against defenses coordinated by Jim Schwartz (current Browns defensive coordinator).

Lets take a deeper dive into this week’s matchup between the 49ers and the Browns.

Game Details and How to watch the 49ers vs. Browns live Sunday

Date: Sunday, November 30, 2025

Time: 1:00PM EST

Site: Huntington Bank Field

City: Cleveland, OH

Network/Streaming: CBS

Game odds for the 49ers at the Browns

The latest odds as of Sunday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: San Francisco 49ers (-245), Cleveland Browns (+200)

Spread: 49ers -5.5

Total: 37.5 points

This game opened at 49ers -7 with the Game Total set at 42.5.

Quarterback Matchup for San Francisco at Cleveland

49ers Starting QB: Brock Purdy

Last Game: 11/24 vs. Carolina - 23-32, 193yds, 1TD, 3INTs, Was not sacked, 6 carries for 16yds rushing

Season: 4GP, 90-131, 8TDs, 7INTs, Sacked 3 times, 14 carries for 39yds rushing



Last Game: 11/23 at Las Vegas - 11-20, 209yds, 1TD, 1INT, Sacked 1 time, 1 carry for -1yd rushing

Season: 2GP, 15-36, 256yds, 1TD, 2INTs, Sacked 3 times, 4 carries for 15yds rushing

49ers at Browns team stats, betting trends

The 49ers have won 6 of their last 7 games as the favorite

The 49ers have covered the Spread in their last 4 games as a road favorite

The OVER is 5-1-1 in the 49ers’ road games this season

The Game Total is the highest for a Cleveland home game since Week 3 when the Browns and Packers combined to score 23 points in the game

Cleveland is 5-6 ATS this season

49ers Player Injuries

DT Sam Okuayinonu (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game LB Tatum Bethune (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game PK Eddy Pineiro (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game DE Robert Beal Jr. (concussion) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

Browns Player Injuries

DE Adin Huntington (groin) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(groin) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game DE Alex Wright (quad) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(quad) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game WR Jamari Thrash (foot) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

Rotoworld Best Bets

Best bets our model is projecting for this week’s game between the 49ers and the Browns

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Cleveland Browns at +5.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the OVER on the Game Total of 37.5.

