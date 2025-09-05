49ers vs. Seahawks NFL Week 1 prediction: Odds, expert picks, QBs, injury update, betting trends, and stats

The 49ers (0-0) and the Seahawks (0-0) square off Sunday in Seattle in a Week 1 NFC West matchup.

The big news re: this game is without question the availability of Christian McCaffrey (calf). If the All Pro is unavailable, the Niners’ offense already beset by injuries to other offensive pieces will be far less dynamic and dangerous. The San Francisco defense is healthy but will need help from the offense if the 49ers are to leave Lumen Field victorious.

The Seahawks enter the season with a new quarterback, Sam Darnold, and a new wideout to pair with Jaxon Smith-Njigba in Cooper Kupp. The defense remains one of the fastest in the league but will be tested should Riq Woolen (illness) not dress.

Lets take a deeper dive into this week’s matchup between the 49ers and the Seahawks.

Game Details and How to watch the 49ers vs. Seahawks live Sunday

Date: Sunday, September 7, 2025

Time: 4:05PM EST

Site: Lumen Field

City: Seattle, WA

Network/Streaming: FOX

Game odds for the 49ers vs. the Seahawks

The latest odds as of Friday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: San Francisco 49ers (-122), Seattle Seahawks (+102)

Spread: 49ers -1.5

Total: 43.5 points

This game opened at 49ers -1.5 with the Total set at -45.5.

NFL Week 1 preview: 49ers vs. Seahawks Chris Simms and Mike Florio pick opposite sides in a closely matched divisional matchup in Seattle.

Quarterback Matchup for San Francisco vs. Seattle

49ers Expected Starting QB: Brock Purdy

Last Season: 15GP, 300-455 (65.9%), 3,864 yards, 20 TDs, 12 INTs, Sacked 31 Times

Seahawks Expected Starting QB: Sam Darnold

Last Season (with Minnesota): 17GP, 361-545 (66.2%), 4,319 yards, 35 TDs, 12 INTs, Sacked 48 times

49ers vs. Seahawks team stats, betting trends

The 49ers are on a 3-game win streak in Seattle

The 49ers have failed to cover the Spread in their last 3 games against NFC West teams

5 of the 49ers’ last 7 road trips to Seattle have gone over the Total

In 12 GP last season with the Rams, Cooper Kupp was targeted 100 times and caught 67 passes for 710 yards



49ers Player Injuries

RB Christian McCaffrey (calf) is questionable for Sunday’s game

WR Jauan Jennings (calf) is questionable for Sunday's game

WR Jordan Watkins (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game

RG Dominic Puni (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game

DE Yetur Gross-Matos (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game

Seahawks Player Injuries

RG Anthony Bradford (back) is questionable for Sunday’s game

CB Riq Woolen (illness) is questionable for Sunday's game

NT Johnathan Hankins (back) has been declared out of Sunday's game

WR Jake Bobo (concussion) is questionable for Sunday's game

WR Dareke Young (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game

WR Cody White (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's game

Why Metcalf could struggle in Steelers offense Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Lawrence Jackson Sr. go over the wide receivers on the "Hate" list, including DK Metcalf and how the veteran will struggle in a run-heavy offense for the Steelers.

Rotoworld Bet Best Bets

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper): Seattle Seahawks ML

Niners start the season in division on the road against a Top 10 defense having had a preseason littered with important players missing time due to injury, particularly in the WR room. Purdy and Shanahan have not proven they have the answers to the Mike McDonald defensive scheme which will make things tough if the Niners investment to fix the run defense hasn’t paid dividends yet. Ultimately, I expect SF to warrant a Top 10 rating, but it may take weeks for injuries to abate and player development to progress in order to reach this potential.

Jay Croucher (@croucherJD): Seattle Seahawks +2.5

I got this number prior to the news about McCaffrey. Brock Purdy has had some loud struggles against Mike Macdonald’s defense, which closed the season as an elite unit and should bring that form into week 1 against a Niners pass catching corps that isn’t as pristine as it will be two months from now. San Francisco’s defense has been terrible against the run for two years now, which Clint Kubiak’s scheme and Seattle’s improving OL should exploit.

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the San Francisco 49ers at -2.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 43.0.

