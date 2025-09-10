Bears vs. Lions 2025 NFL Week 2 prediction: Odds, expert picks, QBs, injury update, betting trends, and stats

Sunday in Motown the Bears (0-1) and the Lions (0-1) square off with the loser looking at an uphill climb if they hope to qualify for the postseason.

Chicago arrives in Detroit after giving up 21 fourth quarter points and losing to JJ McCarthy and the Minnesota Vikings, 27-24.

Pressure continues to mount on last year’s top overall pick, Caleb Williams. The former USC Trojan threw for 210 yards, but his average per attempt was just six yards, as he failed to see open receivers deep on a number of occasions and in the words of Troy Aikman, “just let it rip”.

The Lions were dominated at Lambeau Field Sunday afternoon, losing 27-13 to Micah Parsons and the Green Bay Packers. Detroit gained 246 yards while allowing 266. A big difference, though, was efficiency in the Red Zone. Chicago was just 1-4 while Green Bay was 3-5.

Lets take a deeper dive into this week’s matchup between these NFC North rivals.

Game Details and How to watch the Bears at the Lions live Sunday

Date: Sunday, September 14, 2025

Time: 1:00PM EST

Site: Ford Field

City: Detroit, MI

Network/Streaming: FOX

Game odds for the Bears at the Lions

The latest odds as of Wednesday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: Chicago Bears (+205), Detroit Lions (-250)

Spread: Lions -5.5

Total: 46.5 points

This game opened Lions -4.5 with the Game Total set at 48.5.

Quarterback Matchup for Chicago vs. Detroit

Chicago Bears Starting QB: Caleb Williams

Last Game: September 8 vs. Minnesota

21-35 (60%), 210 yards, 1 TD, 0 INTs, Sacked twice for 12 yards, 6 carries for 58 yards including 1 TD

Detroit Lions Starting QB: Jared Goff

Last Game: September 7 at Green Bay

31-39 (79.5%), 225 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT, Sacked 4 times totaling 25 yards, 1 carry for -1 yards

Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions team stats, betting trends

The Lions have won 10 of their last 11 home games against divisional opponents

The Bears have failed to cover the Spread in 7 of their last 10 road games

The Over is 4-1 in the Lions’ last 5 games against NFC teams dating back to last season

Jahmyr Gibbs picked up 19 yards on 9 carries and 31 yards as the result of 10 catches in Green Bay

picked up 19 yards on 9 carries and 31 yards as the result of 10 catches in Green Bay Rome Odunze had 6 catches on 9 targets for 37 yards and 1 TD against Minnesota

Williams’ speed will be a ‘weapon’ for Johnson Mike Florio and Devin McCourty shed light on why Caleb Williams’ first look in a Ben Johnson offense was “encouraging.”

Bears Player Injuries

LB T.J. Edwards (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday’s game

CB Jaylon Johnson (groin) is questionable for Sunday's game

CB Kyler Gordon (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game

Lions Player Injuries

CB Terrion Arnold (groin) is questionable for Sunday’s game

FS Daniel Thomas (hand) is questionable for Sunday's game

OT Jamarco Jones (ankle) has been placed on IR and is out for the season

Backup LG Miles Frazier (undisclosed) is questionable for Sunday's game

Rotoworld Bet Best Bets

Best bets our model is projecting for this week’s game between the Bears and the Lions:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Chicago Bears at +5.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the under on the Game Total of 47.0.

