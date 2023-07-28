Betting the NFL: The Wide Receiver Markets

Aside from quarterbacks, there is no greater glamour position in the NFL than wide receiver in 2023. The NFL is a passing league (unless you are the Atlanta Falcons or the Chicago Bears). The Odds Board reflects this. It is full of big names, big personalities, and big production. From Justin Jefferson to Stefon Diggs to Cooper Kupp, the wideouts are integral to a successful offense.

Jay Croucher (@croucherJD) and Connor Rogers (@ConnorJRogers) sat down and handicapped a handful of the Wide Receiver Prop Markets.

Most Receiving Yards:

Justin Jefferson +500

Ja’Marr Chase +750

Tyreek Hill +1000

Cooper Kupp +1200

A.J. Brown +1600

Davantae Adams +1600

Croucher does not love the top of the odds board.

“I’m not sure what more Justin Jefferson could do. He slowed down a little bit towards the end of the season as well. I think Ja’Marr Chase is going to have competition from Tee Higgins as always. Tyreke Hill will also have Jaylen Waddle, who’s a bit further down the list taking some of his targets.”

Croucher’s favorite bet on the board plays in Vegas.

“I’m looking at Davantae Adams (@tae15Adams). Last year, he was second in the league in targets, third in receiving yards…Now I understand that Jimmy Garoppolo gets hurt all the time and if he goes down it’s the Brian Hoyer show and the bet is not going to win, but at 16/1 I am willing to ride a bit of the upside of the variance. There’s just too much talent there at 16/1.”

If you are looking for a true long shot, Croucher has a name that qualifies.

“So this is a little crazy. I don’t think he’s going to win the receiving title but all I will say is that the last time that Michael Thomas (@Cantguardmike) was healthy which I understand was 14 years ago, he had 1725 yards. He led the league by over 300 receiving yards. I thought when he came back last year, he actually looked pretty good. I think that a player with his talent…Michael Thomas...he’s only 30 years old. He is the same age as Cooper Kupp, Davantae Adams…just a little bit older than Tyreek Hill. It seems like he’s healthy, a full participant in practice. If there was a guy to kind of come from nowhere, I wouldn’t rule out Michael Thomas (+6000).”

Most Receiving Touchdowns:

Ja’Marr Chase +600

Travis Kelce +850

Cooper Kupp +850

Davante Adams +850

A.J. Brown +1200

Justin Jefferson +1200

In terms of touchdowns, Rogers and Croucher caution bettors to avoid teams with multiple high-end playmakers. For instance, Cincinnati has Ja’Marr Chase, but they also have Tee Higgins. Miami has Tyreek Hill, but they also have Jaylen Waddle. Tough to get each receiver enough targets in the endzone let alone enough receptions for any of them to lead the league in touchdown receptions.

Croucher is looking to the AFC and the Buffalo Bills in this market.

“I think they (Buffalo Bills) go out of their way to get Stefon Diggs (+1200) touches in the redzone. There’s a little tension with Diggs and the Bills and I think that they’re going to be blowing teams out and maybe they draw up a few play calls to get Diggs in the endzone. He’s had 10 and 11 touchdowns the past two seasons.”

The wide receiver categories for bettors are littered with viable options. Perhaps Calvin Ridley has a monster season in Jacksonville. Although the Jets want to establish the run, maybe Garrett Wilson becomes the next Davantae Adams for Aaron Rogers. And does CeeDee Lamb find his way into the conversation in either of these categories? A.J. Brown for the Eagles?

Hope is alive and well across the NFL. It is the beauty of the preseason.

Enjoy training camp and enjoy the sweat.