Browns vs. Raiders - Sanders to Start - prediction: Odds, expert picks, QBs, injury update, trends, stats

One of the most talked about draft picks of the last decade will make his first NFL start this weekend in Las Vegas. Shedeur Sanders, who plummeted from a potential Top 5 pick to Selection No. 144, steps under center Sunday in Sin City when the Cleveland Browns (2-8) take the field against the Raiders (2-8).

Frankly, both teams look broken: The Raiders’ offense is tied as the second worst in the NFL and the Browns the fourth worst. For those keeping score at home, the Titans’ and Saints’ offenses are statistically less productive or on par with these units. While Cleveland’s defense is elite, Vegas’ is anything but, ranking 24th.

The Raiders have lost four in a row and have scored a measly 53 points during this hideous stretch. The Browns have lost three in a row and have scored just 49 points in those games. While Myles Garrett’s season is shaping up to be an all-time great even for the all-time great, the only true intrigue about this matchup is Sanders. After a full week of practice as QB1, can the rookie show at least moments that offer even an ounce of promise for a franchise that has seen 18 quarterbacks step under center since 2014? Sanders will be No. 19.

Lets dive into the matchup and see what the numbers tell us. No question we should be able to find a play or two.

Game Details and How to watch the Browns vs. Raiders live Sunday

Date: Sunday, November 23, 2025

Time: 4:05PM EST

Site: Allegiant Stadium

City: Las Vegas, NV

Network/Streaming: CBS

Game odds for the Browns at the Raiders

The latest odds as of Wednesday courtesy of DraftKings:



Moneyline: Cleveland Browns (+170), Las Vegas Raiders (-205)

Spread: Raiders -3.5

Total: 36.5 points

This game opened at Raiders -3.5 with the Game Total set at 37.0.

Should Sanders be in your starting lineup vs. LV? Kyler Dvorchak says to stay away from Shedeur Sanders this weekend vs. Las Vegas and gives his take on who you should start for Cleveland.

Quarterback Matchup for Cleveland at Las Vegas

Browns Starting QB: Shedeur Sanders

Last Game: 11/16 vs. Baltimore - 4-16, 47yds, 0TDs, 1INT, Sacked 2 times, 3 rushes for 16yds rushing

Season: 1GP, 4-16, 47yds, 0TDs, 1INT, Sacked 2 times, 3 rushes for 16yds rushing



Last Game: 11/17 vs. Dallas - 27-42, 238yds, 1TD, 1INT, Sacked 4 times, 4 carries for 14yds rushing

Season: 10GP, 205-309, 2082yds, 12TDs, 13INTs, Sacked 31 times, 34 carries for 102yds rushing

Browns at Raiders team stats, betting trends

The Browns have lost 8 of their last 10 games

The Browns have failed to cover in 8 straight games as a road underdog

The OVER is 4-1 in the Browns’ last 5 games against AFC teams

The Raiders and Browns are each 4-6 ATS this season

The OVER has cashed 6 times in Cleveland’s 10 games this season (6-4)

The OVER has cashed 4 times in Las Vegas’ 10 games this season (4-6)

Browns Player Injuries

QB Dillon Gabriel (concussion) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(concussion) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game TE David Njoku (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game DE Alex Wright (quad) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(quad) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game LT Cam Robinson (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game RT Jack Conklin (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game CB Dom Jones (knee) was placed on IR Tuesday and has been declared OUT for Sunday’s game

Raiders Player Injuries

QB Aidan O’Connell (wrist) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(wrist) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game DT Jonah Laulu (ribs) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

Rotoworld Best Bets

Best bets our model is projecting for this week’s game between the Browns and the Raiders

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Cleveland Browns at +3.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the OVER on the Game Total of 36.5.

