Buccaneers at Seahawks prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-1) and the Seattle Seahawks (3-1) are celebrating their 50th year in the NFL. Each joined the league in 1976. Sunday, they meet in the Great Northwest and pay tribute to their humble beginnings with a “double throwback” celebration. Each will don uniforms from their early years. Seattle will sport their 1990s royal blue and apple green uniforms while the Bucs will wear their classic white creamsicle uniforms.

Each team sits atop their respective division. Sam Darnold and the Seahawks are tied with the Rams and 49ers (who play each other Thursday night) atop the NFC West. Baker Mayfield and Tampa sit alone atop the NFC South.

The Buccaneers take the field following a 31-25 loss against the Philadelphia Eagles. The Seahawks do so following a 23-20 win against the Arizona Cardinals.

Lets dive into the Sunday afternoon tilt and see what the numbers tell us.

Game Details and How to watch the Buccaneers vs. Seahawks live Sunday

Date: Sunday, October 5, 2025

Time: 4:05PM EST

Site: Lumen Field

City: Seattle, WA

Network/Streaming: CBS

Game odds for the Buccaneers at the Seahawks

The latest odds as of Thursday courtesy of DraftKings:



Moneyline: Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+154), Seattle Seahawks (-185)

Spread: Seahawks -3.5

Total: 44.5 points

This game opened at Seahawks -2.0 with the Game Total set at 44.5.

Quarterback Matchup for Tampa Bay at Seattle

Buccaneers Expected Starting QB: Baker Mayfield

Last Game: 9/28 vs. Philadelphia - 22-40, 289yds, 2 TDs, 1 INT, Sacked 2 times, 2 carries for 13yds

Season: 4GP, 83-139, 904yds, 8 TDs, 1 INT, Sacked 8 times, 14 carries for 129yds

Last Game: 9/25 at Arizona - 18-26, 242yds, 1 TD, Sacked 3 times, 1 carry for 24yds

Season: 4GP, 70-100, 905yds, 5 TDs, 2 INTs, Sacked 6 times, 3 carries for 38yds

Buccaneers at Seahawks team stats, betting trends

The Buccaneers have failed to cover the Spread in 4 of their last 5 games against NFC teams

The Buccaneers’ last 3 road games have gone over the Total

Tampa Bay is 2-2 ATS this season

Seattle is 3-1 ATS this season

Game Totals for both Seattle and Tampa Bay have gone 2-2 to the OVER

NFL Week 5 preview: Buccaneers vs. Seahawks Mike Florio and Chris Simms preview a Week 5 encounter between the Buccaneers and Seahawks at Lumen Field, sharing why Seattle's defense "creates plays" and Tampa Bay's injuries will be too much to overcome on the road.

Buccaneers Player Injuries

QB Baker Mayfield (knee) is questionable for Sunday’s game

RB Bucky Irving (foot) is questionable for Sunday's game

CB Benjamin Morrison (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game

LT Tristan Wirfs (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game

WR Mike Evans (hamstring) has been declared OUT for Sunday's game

WR Sterling Shepard (foot) is questionable for Sunday's game

DE Logan Hall (undisclosed) is questionable for Sunday's game

DE Greg Gaines (pectoral) is questionable for Sunday's game

LB Haason Reddick (neck) is questionable for Sunday's game

LB Lavonte David (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game

CB Jamel Dean (hip) is questionable for Sunday's game

FS Tykee Smith (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game

LB Benjamin Morrison (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game

S Christian Izien (undisclosed) is questionable for Sunday's game

Seahawks Player Injuries

DE Demarcus Lawrence (quad) is questionable for Sunday’s game

CB Devon Witherspoon (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game

S Julian Love (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game

OG Josh Jones (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game

Rotoworld Bet Best Bets

Buccaneers could 'struggle to score' vs. Seahawks Trysta Krick and Jay Croucher preview an exciting Week 5 matchup between the Buccaneers and Seahawks at Lumen Field, explaining why Tampa Bay's injuries and Seattle's elite defense could lead to a win for the home team.

Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper): GAME TOTAL UNDER 44.5 (-108)

Two of the top five defenses meet in a game that will feature more punts than scoring opportunities in my opinion. Fair is 42 for me.

Trysta Krick (@Trysta_Krick): Buccaneers’ Team Total Under 20.5

You’ve got two defenses that can both change a game. Seattle’s unit has been lights-out, giving up just 17 points per game so far this season. And they’re not just keeping opponents off the scoreboard — they’ve been getting after quarterbacks all year, ranking among the league’s best in pass-rush efficiency.

That’s bad news for Baker Mayfield and the Buccaneers’ offense, which comes into this one shorthanded. No Bucky Irving to provide balance in the run game. Mike Evans is out, and while Chris Godwin is back on the field, he’s still working his way into rhythm. Add in a banged-up Emeka Egbuka — still dynamic but not 100 percent — and suddenly there’s not a lot of margin for error.

Seattle’s front should be living in Baker’s pocket, and if the Bucs can’t keep him clean, it’s hard to see them sustaining drives or finishing in the red zone.

That’s why I’m leaning Buccaneers team total under 20.5. Against a defense this good, with this many offensive questions, 20 points feels like a big ask.

***

Best bets our model is projecting for this week’s game between the Buccaneers and the Seahawks:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at +3.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the over on the Game Total of 44.0.

