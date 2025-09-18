Cardinals at 49ers prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats

Two of the three unbeaten teams from the NFC West meet Sunday afternoon in Northern California as the Arizona Cardinals (2-0) square off against the San Francisco 49ers (2-0).

This is the 49ers home opener following wins at Seattle (17-13) and at New Orleans (26-21). With Brock Purdy (left shoulder/toe) sidelined, Mac Jones led San Francisco to the win throwing for 279 yards passing including three touchdown passes without an interception.

The Cardinals earned their second win last week nearly blowing a 27-3 lead before ultimately holding on for a 27-22 victory. Arizona failed as a team to gain 300 yards in the game (292) and committed 12 penalties for 96 yards but found a way to win and set up this weekend’s matchup of unbeatens.

Lets take a deeper dive into this Week 3 NFC West showdown between the Cardinals and the 49ers.

Game Details and How to watch the Arizona Cardinals at the San Francisco 49ers live Sunday

Date: Sunday, September 21, 2025

Time: 4:25PM EST

Site: Levi’s Stadium

City: Santa Clara, CA

Network/Streaming: FOX

Game odds for Arizona at San Francisco

The latest odds as of Sunday courtesy of DraftKings:



Moneyline: Arizona Cardinals (+136), San Francisco 49ers (-162)

Spread: 49ers -2.5

Total: 45.5 points

This game opened at 49ers -1.5 with the Game Total set at 42.50.

Quarterback Matchup for Arizona at San Francisco

Cardinals Expected Starting QB: Kyler Murray

Last Game: 9/14 vs. Carolina - 17-25 (68%), 220yds, 1 TD, 1 INT, Sacked 1 time, 7 carries for 32yds

Season: 2GP, 38-54 (70.4%), 383yds, 3 TDs, 1 INT, Sacked 6 times, 14 carries for 70yds

Last Game: 9/14 at New Orleans - 26-39 (66.7%), 279yds, 3 TDs, 0 INT, Sacked 3 times, 6 carries for 6yds

Season: 2GP, 26-39 (66.7%), 279yds, 3 TDs, 0 INT, Sacked 3 times, 6 carries for 6yds

Cardinals at 49ers team stats, betting trends

The 49ers have won 12 of their last 20 home games

The Cardinals went 11-6 against the spread last season

5 of the 49ers’ last 7 games (71%) have gone over the Total

Cardinals Player Injuries

LT Paris Johnson Jr. (undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game CB Will Johnson (groin) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(groin) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game CB Max Melton (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game TE Tip Reiman (foot) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(foot) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game RG Will Hernandez (undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game DT Walter Nolen III (undisclosed) has been declared out of Sunday’s game

(undisclosed) has been declared out of Sunday’s game DT Dante Stills (undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game LB Cody Simon (undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game CB Garrett Williams (knee) was placed on IR Wednesday and has been declared out of Sunday’s game

(knee) was placed on IR Wednesday and has been declared out of Sunday’s game DE L.J. Collier (knee) was placed on IR Wednesday and has been declared out of Sunday’s game



49ers Player Injuries

QB Brock Purdy (shoulder/toe) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(shoulder/toe) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game Jauan Jennings (ankle/shoulder) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(ankle/shoulder) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game FB Kyle Juszczyk (concussion) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(concussion) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game LT Spencer Burford (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game DE Yetur Gross-Matos (undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game CB Siran Neal (concussion) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(concussion) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game LG Ben Bartch (ankle) was placed on IR Wednesday and has been declared out of Sunday’s game



Rotoworld Bet Best Bets

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NFL calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, stadium information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Best bets our model is projecting for this week’s game between the Cardinals and the 49ers:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the San Francisco 49ers at -1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the under on the Game Total of 45.5.

