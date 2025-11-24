Chiefs vs. Cowboys Thanksgiving Day prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, trends, stats

Game No. 2 on Thanksgiving is shaping up to be an elimination game as Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys (5-5-1) host Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs (6-5). Each rallied late to win last weekend to remain on the perimeter of the playoff picture, but a loss this week will potentially be lethal. Dallas rallied from 21 down to Philadelphia to knock off the Eagles on a last second field goal from Brandon Aubrey and the Chiefs forced overtime and eventually knocked off Jonathan Taylor and the Colts.

The Chiefs’ numbers are solid on both sides of the ball, ranking seventh overall on both offense and on defense. The Cowboys are hoping their defense plays as it has the last two weeks. Since the trade deadline Dallas ranks fifth allowing an average of 288 yards per game. Like the Chiefs, Dak Prescott and co. are elite on offense. Both teams average over 25 points per game. Only the Patriots (3142 yards) have thrown for more yardage than the Cowboys (3040) and the Chiefs (2977).

Key matchup: Travis Kelce vs. Dallas’ Linebackers

Kelce has been heating up of late catching 23 passes for 299 yards over the past four games. That’s an average of 13 yards per catch. Rashee Rice is stretching the field which has meant more and more room underneath for Kelce and he has turned that extra space into large chunk plays.

Key matchup No. 2: George Pickens vs. Kansas City secondary

Pickens has been elite this season and combined with CeeDee Lamb to form the top receiving tandem in the NFL. Assuming Trent McDuffie shadows Lamb, it will be incumbent on the rest of the secondary to try and limit Pickens.

Lets dive further into the numbers that are a part of this matchup.

Game Details and How to watch the Chiefs vs. Cowboys live Thursday

Date: Thursday, November 27, 2025

Thursday, November 27, 2025 Time: 4:30PM EST

4:30PM EST Site: AT&T Stadium

AT&T Stadium City: Detroit, MI

Detroit, MI Network/Streaming: CBS

Game odds for the Chiefs vs. the Cowboys

The latest odds as of Monday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: Kansas City Chiefs (-170), Dallas Cowboys (+142)

Kansas City Chiefs (-170), Dallas Cowboys (+142) Spread: Chiefs -3.5

Chiefs -3.5 Total: 51.5 points

This game opened at Chiefs -3.5 with the Game Total set at 52.5.

Pickens is a legit WR1 for Cowboys offense Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher break down the Dallas Cowboys' comeback win over the Philadelphia Eagles, including George Pickens big day in the air.

Quarterback Matchup for Chiefs vs. Cowboys

Chiefs Starting QB: Patrick Mahomes

Last Game: 11/23 vs. Indianapolis – 29-46, 352yds, 0TDs, 1INT, Sacked 4 times, 4 carries for 30yds rushing

Season: 11GP, 262-407, 2957yds, 18TDs, 7INTs, Sacked 24 times, 52 carries for 318yds rushing

Cowboys Starting QB: Dak Prescott

Last Game: 11/23 vs. Philadelphia – 23-36, 354yds, 2TDs, 1 INT, Sacked 1 time, 5 carries for 9yds rushing

Season: 11GP, 276-398, 2941, 23TDs, 7INTs, Sacked 17 times, 38 carries for 126yds rushing

Chiefs at Cowboys team stats, betting trends

The Cowboys are 34-22-1 all-time on Thanksgiving

The Cowboys are 3-2 ATS at home this season and 6-5 ATS overall this season

The OVER has cashed in 7 of Dallas’ 11 gamesthis season (7-4)

The Chiefs are 1-3 ATS on the road this season and 5-5-1 ATS overall this season

The OVER has cashed in just 3 of the Chiefs’ 11 games this season (3-8)

George Pickens has 18 receptions for 290 yards including 2 TDs over the last 2 games

Chiefs Player Injuries

RB Isiah Pacheco (knee) is listed as questionable for Thursday’s game

(knee) is listed as questionable for Thursday’s game RG Trey Smith (ankle) is listed as questionable for Thursday’s game

(ankle) is listed as questionable for Thursday’s game TE Noah Gray (concussion) is listed as questionable for Thursday’s game

Cowboys Player Injuries

OT Tyler Guyton (ankle) is listed as questionable for Thursday’s game

(ankle) is listed as questionable for Thursday’s game OG Hakeem Adeniji (illness) is listed as questionable for Thursday’s game

Rotoworld Best Bets

Best bets our model is projecting for this week’s game between the Chiefs and the Cowboys

Moneyline: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on Dallas on the Moneyline.

Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on Dallas on the Moneyline. Spread: Rotoworld Bet is recommending a play ATS on Dallas +3.5.

Rotoworld Bet is recommending a play ATS on Dallas +3.5. Total: Rotoworld Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 51.5.

