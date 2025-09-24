Cleveland Browns at Detroit Lions prediction: Odds, expert picks, QBs, injury update, betting trends, stats

It was a rock fight, but the Cleveland Browns (1-2) pulled possibly the upset of the season last weekend knocking off the Green Bay Packers at Huntington Bank Field, 13-10. Sunday, they look to even their record when the take on the Detroit Lions (3-1) in Motown.

The Lions opened the season with a new offensive and a new defensive coordinator and were promptly smacked by the aforementioned Packers in Week 1, 27-13, but appear to have righted the ship with subsequent wins over the Bears (52-21) and the Ravens (38-30). Jared Goff is completing nearly 80% of his passes and has not been sacked since that Week 1 loss. Speaking of sacks, the Lions’ defense had seven against Lamar Jackson this past Sunday Night.

A couple of questions to consider:

-If the Lions got to Lamar Jackson 7 times, how often will they take down Joe Flacco?

-Can the Browns slow down a Lions’ offense averaging 34pts/gm enough to allow its anemic offense (averaging less than16pts/gm) an opportunity to win the game?

Lets take a deeper dive into this week’s matchup between the Cleveland Browns and the Detroit Lions.

Game Details and How to watch Cleveland at Detroit live Sunday

Date: Sunday, September 28, 2025

Time: 1:00PM EST

Site: Ford Field

City: Detroit, MI

Network/Streaming: FOX



Game odds for the Browns at the Lions

The latest odds as of Sunday courtesy of DraftKings:



Moneyline: Cleveland Browns (+390), Detroit Lions (-520)

Spread: Lions -10

Total: 44.5 points

This game opened at Lions -10.5 with the Game Total set at 46.5.

Trust RBs Jeanty, Brown in Week 4 amid struggles Ashton Jeanty and Chase Brown have been among fantasy's biggest early disappointments. Matthew Berry shares why managers should stick with both running backs in Week 4 lineups, who remain top-25 plays at the position.

Quarterback Matchup for Cleveland at Detroit

Browns Expected Starting QB: Joe Flacco

Last Game: 9/21 vs. Green Bay – 21-36 (58.3%), 142yds, 0 TDs, 1 INT, Sacked 2 times,

Season: 3GP, 77-126 (61.1%), 631yds, 2 TDs, 4 INTs, Sacked 6 times, 3 carries for 14yds

Lions Expected Starting QB: Jared Goff

Last Game: 9/22 at Baltimore – 20-28 (71.4%), 202yds, 1 TD, 0 INTs, Was not Sacked, 4 carries for 6yds

Season: 3GP, 74-95 (77.9%), 761yds, 7 TDs, 1 INT, Sacked 4 times, 6 carries for 11yds

Browns at Lions team stats, betting trends

The Lions have won 4 of their last 5 games against AFC teams

The Browns failed to cover 7 times on the road last season

The Under is 4-1 in the Browns’ last 5 games

Browns Player Injuries

RT Jack Conklin (undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game DT Mike Hall Jr. (undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game DT Shelby Harris (undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game



Lions Player Injuries

G Miles Frazier (undisclosed) has been declared out for Sunday’s game

(undisclosed) has been declared out for Sunday’s game RB Sione Vaki (groin) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(groin) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game DE Marcus Davenport (chest) was placed on IR Monday and has been declared OUT of Sunday’s game



Rotoworld Bet Best Bets

Best bets our model is projecting for this week’s game between the Browns and the Lions:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Cleveland Browns at +8.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the under on the Game Total of 45.0.

