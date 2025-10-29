Colts at Steelers prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats

Offensive Player of the Year frontrunner and now MVP candidate Jonathan Taylor leads the Indianapolis Colts (7-1) into the Steel City this Sunday to take on Aaron Rodgers and the Pittsburgh Steelers (4-3). It’s a battle featuring two first place teams as the Colts lead the AFC South by two games over Jacksonville and the Steelers sit atop the AFC North by two games over the Bengals.

Taylor has rushed for 850 yards through eight games…on just 143 carries (5.9yds/carry). The All Pro back has also scored 14 touchdowns to date (12 rushing / 2 receiving). Add in a Daniel Jones under center who is attacking opposing defenses and NOT turning the ball over (13 TDs vs. 3 INTs) and you have an offense that is averaging nearly 34 points per game. To put just how dominant they have been on offense, the Colts have scored 270 points this season. In the AFC, the next highest total belongs to Kansas City. They have scored 214 points. The only team in the NFC that has scored more than 215 is Dallas with 246 points scored. They have been so dominant that their bell cow Taylor rarely has played more than a snap or two in any fourth quarter.

The Steelers have lost two in a row and there are fingers getting pointed at the offense as well as the defense. Neither has been stellar. Pittsburgh is scoring 25 points per game but also giving up 25 points per game. Aaron Rodgers and the passing game has been OK, but the running game has been largely ineffective accounting for the fourth-fewest yards in the NFL to date (660). With their secondary already pretty banged up, Mike Tomlin and co. need to be able to run the ball to keep that high octane Colts’ offense on the sidelines if they hope to get back in the win column and remain in control of the division.

Lets dive into the numbers and see where they lead us for this Week 9 matchup.

Game Details and How to watch the Colts vs. Steelers live Sunday

Date: Sunday, November 2, 2025

Time: 1:00PM EST

Site: Acrisure Stadium

City: Pittsburgh, PA

Network/Streaming: CBS

Game odds for the Colts at the Steelers

The latest odds as of Wednesday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: Indianapolis Colts (-175), Pittsburgh Steelers (+145)

Spread: Colts -3

Total: 50.5 points

This game opened at Colts -3.0 with the Game Total set at 49.0.

Quarterback Matchup for Indianapolis at Pittsburgh

Colts Starting QB: Daniel Jones

Last Game: 10/26 vs. Tennessee - 21-29, 272yds, 3 TDs, 0 INTs, Sacked 3 times, 1 carry for 3yds rushing

Season: 8GP, 173-243, 2062yds, 13 TDs, 3 INTs, Sacked 9 times, 30 carries for 86yds



Steelers Starting QB: Aaron Rodgers

Last Game:10/26 vs. Green Bay - 24-36, 219yds, 2 TDs, 0 INTs, Sacked 3 times, 0 carries

Season: 7GP, 142-208, 1489yds, 16 TDs, 5 INTs, Sacked 12 times, 11 carries for 18yds rushing



Colts at Steelers team stats, betting trends

The Steelers have won 4 straight home games against the Colts

The Colts are 4-1 ATS in their last 5 games as the favorite

The Colts are 6-2 ATS this season

The Steelers are 3-4 ATS this season

The Colts’ last 3 games have gone OVER the Total

Game Totals in games involving the Colts are 5-3 to the OVER this season

Game Totals in games involving the Steelers are 4-3 to the OVER this season

Colts Player Injuries

CB Jaylon Jones (groin) is eligible to come off the IR but remains questionable for Sunday’s game

WR Anthony Gould (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game

DE Samson Ebukam (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game

DE Tyquan Lewis (groin) is questionable for Sunday's game

Steelers Player Injuries

WR Scotty Miller (finger) is questionable for Sunday’s game

LB Malik Harrison (knee) is eligible to come off the IR but remains questionable for Sunday's game

S Deshon Elliott (knee) has been declared OUT of Sunday's game

G Isaac Seumalo (pectoral) is questionable for Sunday's game

DT Daniel Ekuale (knee) has been declared OUT of Sunday's game

S Kyle Dugger (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game

Rotoworld Best Bets

Best bets our model is projecting for this week’s game between the Colts and the Steelers

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Pittsburgh Steelers at +3.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the under on the Game Total of 49.0.

