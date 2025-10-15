Eagles at Vikings prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats

Saquon Barkley and the Philadelphia Eagles look to get their offense back on track and in the process maintain their hold on first place in the NFC East when they take the field Sunday afternoon in Minnesota against the Vikings.

The Offensive Player of the Year last season when he rushed for 2,005 yards is averaging just 54 yards per game through six games this season. Personnel does not seem to be the issue as basically this same group exerted their will on opponents weekly last season, but a lack of production by Barkley and the entire Eagles’ offense has league personnel pointing to everything else including play calling and execution.

Personnel is the issue with Minnesota’s offense, and it all has to do with availability. Word on the street is J.J. McCarthy (ankle) will be back on the field this weekend but neither he nor QB2 Carson Wentz (shoulder) are healthy. Add in the fact that at least three-fifths of the offensive line are hobbled, and you start to see why Minnesota’s offense has sputtered at times this season.

The Eagles are looking to bounce back from last Thursday’s beatdown at the hands of the Giants, 34-17, while the Vikings hope to build on their 21-17 victory last week in Cleveland.

Lets take a deeper dive into this Week 7 matchup between the Eagles and the Vikings.

Game Details and How to watch the Eagles at Vikings live Sunday

Date: Sunday, October 19, 2025

Time: 1:00PM EST

Site: U.S. Bank Stadium

City: Minneapolis, MN

Network/Streaming: FOX

Game odds for the Eagles at the Vikings

The latest odds as of Sunday courtesy of DraftKings:



Moneyline: Philadelphia Eagles (-125), Minnesota Vikings (+105)

Spread: Eagles -1.5

Total: 43.5 points

This game opened at Eagles -3.0 with the Game Total set at 42.5.

Quarterback Matchup for Philadelphia at Minnesota

Eagles Expected Starting QB: Jalen Hurts

Last Game: 10/9 at Giants - 24-33, 283yds, 1 TD, 1 INT, Sacked 3 times, 7 carries for 13yds

Season: 6GP, 117-172, 1172yds, 8 TDs, 1 INT, Sacked 18 times, 50 carries for 195yds

Last Game: 9/14 vs. Atlanta - 11-21, 158yds, 0 TDs, 2 INTs, Sacked 6 times, 5 carries for 25yds

Season: 2GP, 24-41, 301yds, 2 TDs, 3 INTs, Sacked 9 times, 7 carries for 50yds

Eagles at Vikings team stats, betting trends

The Eagles have won 13 of their last 20 games as a road favorite

The Vikings have covered the Spread in 4 of their last 5 games as a home underdog

The Vikings’ last 3 games have gone over the Total

Game Totals involving the Vikings are 4-1 to the OVER this season

Game Totals involving the Eagles are 3-3 to the OVER this season

The Eagles are 3-3 ATS this season

The Vikings are 3-2 ATS this season

Eagles offense likely to be 'dysfunctional' Week 7 Chris Simms and Connor Rogers look at "What's More Likely" in NFL Week 7, including why the Eagles may continue to struggle on offense, whether the Giants Dart-Skattebo duo continues to thrive and more.

Eagles Player Injuries

CB Quinyon Mitchell (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(hamstring) is questionable for Sunday’s game G Landon Dickerson (ankle) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(ankle) is questionable for Sunday’s game DT Jalen Carter (heel) is questionable for Sunday’s game

is questionable for Sunday’s game TE Grant Calcaterra (oblique) is questionable for Sunday’s game



Vikings Player Injuries

QB J.J. McCarthy (ankle) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(ankle) is questionable for Sunday’s game QB Carson Wentz (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(shoulder) is questionable for Sunday’s game LB Andrew Van Ginkel (neck) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(neck) is questionable for Sunday’s game TE Ben Yurosek (knee) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(knee) is questionable for Sunday’s game LG Donovan Jackson (undisclosed) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(undisclosed) is questionable for Sunday’s game C Michael Jurgens (undisclosed) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(undisclosed) is questionable for Sunday’s game RT Brian O’Neill (undisclosed) is questionable for Sunday’s game

Rotoworld Best Bets

Best bets our model is projecting for this week’s game between the Eagles and the Vikings:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Minnesota Vikings at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 43.0.

