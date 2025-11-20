Falcons vs. Saints prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, trends, and stats
Two teams struggling for positives to build on meet Sunday in the Bayou as the Atlanta Falcons (3-7) visit the New Orleans Saints (2-8).
Atlanta’s season has been a disaster at nearly every turn especially for the offense. This is an offense that has scored the fifth fewest touchdowns in the league (21) that has now lost its QB1 and WR1. Michael Penix Jr. (knee) is out for the season and Drake London (knee) for at least the next week or two. Losing those pieces will make snapping this five-game losing streak all the more difficult. The Falcons have not lost six in a row since 2019.
The bright spot for the Falcons - and there may be only one - is Bijan Robinson. The running back ranks third in the NFL in scrimmage yards (1,289) this season behind the 49ers’ Christian McCaffrey (1,439) and the Colts’ Jonathan Taylor (1,399).
The picture being painted in New Orleans is no less grim. Only the Titans (143) have scored fewer points (155) than the Saints. New Orleans needs a win Sunday to avoid its worst 11-game start since 1999 (2-9). It is way early, but a ray of hope may be rookie quarterback Tyler Shough. The former Louisville Cardinal set the franchise rookie record for passing yards (282) in a game in just his second start (17-7 win over Carolina). Should the Saints win Sunday, Shough would join Archie Manning as the only rookie QBs in New Orleans history with multiple wins and would be the first to win consecutive games.
Fun Fact: Carolina was the most recent opponent for each of these teams. The Falcons lost last week 30-27 in overtime to Carolina. The Saints who were on a bye last week defeated the Panters 17-7 two weeks ago.
This game actually opened with the Falcons favored but the line shifted 3 points towards the Saints on the news that Penix and London were out. With that in mind, lets take a deeper dive into this week’s matchup between the Falcons and the Saints with an eye on positive numbers we can attack.
Game Details and How to watch the Falcons vs. Saints live Sunday
- Date: Sunday, November 23, 2025
- Time: 4:25PM EST
- Site: Caesars Superdome
- City: New Orleans, LA
- Network/Streaming: FOX
Game odds for the Falcons at the Saints
The latest odds as of Thursday courtesy of DraftKings:
- Moneyline: Atlanta Falcons (+114), New Orleans Saints (-135)
- Spread: Saints -2.5
- Total: 39.5 points
This game opened at Falcons -2.5 with the Game Total set at 40.0.
Quarterback Matchup for Atlanta at New Orleans
- Falcons Starting QB: Kirk Cousins
Last Game: 11/16 vs. Carolina - 6-14, 48yds, 0TDs, 0INTs, 0 Sacks, 1 carry for 2yds rushing
Season: 3GP, 32-52, 250yds, 0TDs, 0INTs, Sacked 1 time, 3 carries for 4yds rushing
- Saints Starting QB: Tyler Shough
Last Game: 11/9 at Carolina - 19-27, 282yds, 2TDs, 0INTs, Sacked 2 times, 4 carries for -3yds rushing
Season: 4GP, 51-83, 586yds, 3TDs, 2INTs, Sacked 5 times, 8 carries for 11yds rushing
Falcons at Saints team stats, betting trends
- Krik Cousins failed to throw a TD pass in either of his starts against New Orleans last season
- The Saints have won 6 of their last 8 home games against the Falcons
- The Saints have failed to cover in 4 straight coming off a bye week
- Atlanta is 4-5-1 ATS this season
- New Orleans is 3-7 ATS this season
- The OVER has cashed in just 3 of the Saints’ 10 games this season (3-7)
- The OVER has cashed in 4 of the Falcons’ 10 games this season (4-5-1)
Falcons Player Injuries
- QB Michael Penix Jr. (knee) has been declared OUT for Sunday’s game
- WR Drake London (knee) has been listed as doubtful for Sunday’s game
- LG Matthew Bergeron (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game
- RG Chris Lindstrom (foot) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game
- DE Zach Harrison (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game
- LB Leonard Floyd (undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game
- FS Xavier Watts (illness) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game
- CB Dee Alford (concussion)is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game
- DT Brandon Dorlus (oblique) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game
Saints Player Injuries
- RB Alvin Kamara (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game
- RT Taliese Fuaga (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game
- OT Barry Wesley (hip) is eligible to be designated for a return from the IR
Rotoworld Best Bets
Best bets our model is projecting for this week’s game between the Falcons and the Saints
- Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.
- Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the New Orleans Saints at -2.5.
- Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 39.5.
