Falcons vs. Saints prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, trends, and stats

Two teams struggling for positives to build on meet Sunday in the Bayou as the Atlanta Falcons (3-7) visit the New Orleans Saints (2-8).

Atlanta’s season has been a disaster at nearly every turn especially for the offense. This is an offense that has scored the fifth fewest touchdowns in the league (21) that has now lost its QB1 and WR1. Michael Penix Jr. (knee) is out for the season and Drake London (knee) for at least the next week or two. Losing those pieces will make snapping this five-game losing streak all the more difficult. The Falcons have not lost six in a row since 2019.

The bright spot for the Falcons - and there may be only one - is Bijan Robinson. The running back ranks third in the NFL in scrimmage yards (1,289) this season behind the 49ers’ Christian McCaffrey (1,439) and the Colts’ Jonathan Taylor (1,399).

The picture being painted in New Orleans is no less grim. Only the Titans (143) have scored fewer points (155) than the Saints. New Orleans needs a win Sunday to avoid its worst 11-game start since 1999 (2-9). It is way early, but a ray of hope may be rookie quarterback Tyler Shough. The former Louisville Cardinal set the franchise rookie record for passing yards (282) in a game in just his second start (17-7 win over Carolina). Should the Saints win Sunday, Shough would join Archie Manning as the only rookie QBs in New Orleans history with multiple wins and would be the first to win consecutive games.

Fun Fact: Carolina was the most recent opponent for each of these teams. The Falcons lost last week 30-27 in overtime to Carolina. The Saints who were on a bye last week defeated the Panters 17-7 two weeks ago.

This game actually opened with the Falcons favored but the line shifted 3 points towards the Saints on the news that Penix and London were out. With that in mind, lets take a deeper dive into this week’s matchup between the Falcons and the Saints with an eye on positive numbers we can attack.

Game Details and How to watch the Falcons vs. Saints live Sunday

Date: Sunday, November 23, 2025

Time: 4:25PM EST

Site: Caesars Superdome

City: New Orleans, LA

Network/Streaming: FOX

Game odds for the Falcons at the Saints

The latest odds as of Thursday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: Atlanta Falcons (+114), New Orleans Saints (-135)

Spread: Saints -2.5

Total: 39.5 points

This game opened at Falcons -2.5 with the Game Total set at 40.0.

Quarterback Matchup for Atlanta at New Orleans

Falcons Starting QB: Kirk Cousins

Last Game: 11/16 vs. Carolina - 6-14, 48yds, 0TDs, 0INTs, 0 Sacks, 1 carry for 2yds rushing

Season: 3GP, 32-52, 250yds, 0TDs, 0INTs, Sacked 1 time, 3 carries for 4yds rushing



11/16 vs. Carolina - 6-14, 48yds, 0TDs, 0INTs, 0 Sacks, 1 carry for 2yds rushing 3GP, 32-52, 250yds, 0TDs, 0INTs, Sacked 1 time, 3 carries for 4yds rushing Saints Starting QB: Tyler Shough

Last Game: 11/9 at Carolina - 19-27, 282yds, 2TDs, 0INTs, Sacked 2 times, 4 carries for -3yds rushing

Season: 4GP, 51-83, 586yds, 3TDs, 2INTs, Sacked 5 times, 8 carries for 11yds rushing

Falcons at Saints team stats, betting trends

Krik Cousins failed to throw a TD pass in either of his starts against New Orleans last season

failed to throw a TD pass in either of his starts against New Orleans last season The Saints have won 6 of their last 8 home games against the Falcons

The Saints have failed to cover in 4 straight coming off a bye week

Atlanta is 4-5-1 ATS this season

New Orleans is 3-7 ATS this season

The OVER has cashed in just 3 of the Saints’ 10 games this season (3-7)

The OVER has cashed in 4 of the Falcons’ 10 games this season (4-5-1)

Falcons Player Injuries

QB Michael Penix Jr. (knee) has been declared OUT for Sunday’s game

(knee) has been declared OUT for Sunday’s game WR Drake London (knee) has been listed as doubtful for Sunday’s game

(knee) has been listed as doubtful for Sunday’s game LG Matthew Bergeron (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game RG Chris Lindstrom (foot) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(foot) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game DE Zach Harrison (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game LB Leonard Floyd (undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game FS Xavier Watts (illness) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(illness) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game CB Dee Alford (concussion)is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(concussion)is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game DT Brandon Dorlus (oblique) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game



Saints Player Injuries

RB Alvin Kamara (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game RT Taliese Fuaga (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game OT Barry Wesley (hip) is eligible to be designated for a return from the IR

