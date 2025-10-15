 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

SMX 2025 Rd 03 Las Vegas Chase Sexton Finish.JPG
With thanks, KTM confirms departure of Chase Sexton
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Cincinnati Bearcats
Cincinnati emerges as a Big 12 contender with its 1st AP poll ranking in nearly 3 years
Josh Naylor
Canadian slugger Josh Naylor helps Mariners put Blue Jays in big ALCS hole with home run back home

Top Clips

nbc_golf_trophypres_251015.jpg
California, Princeton lift St Andrews Links trophy
michaelvick.jpg
Trivia: Who were last two lefty QBs to face off?
dancampbell.jpg
Campbell takes full responsibility for trick play

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

SMX 2025 Rd 03 Las Vegas Chase Sexton Finish.JPG
With thanks, KTM confirms departure of Chase Sexton
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Cincinnati Bearcats
Cincinnati emerges as a Big 12 contender with its 1st AP poll ranking in nearly 3 years
Josh Naylor
Canadian slugger Josh Naylor helps Mariners put Blue Jays in big ALCS hole with home run back home

Top Clips

nbc_golf_trophypres_251015.jpg
California, Princeton lift St Andrews Links trophy
michaelvick.jpg
Trivia: Who were last two lefty QBs to face off?
dancampbell.jpg
Campbell takes full responsibility for trick play

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

Giants at Broncos prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats

  
Published October 15, 2025 12:05 PM

The Jaxson Dart and Cam Skattebo show takes a road trip west this week as the New York Giants (2-4) travel to Denver to face Bo Nix and the Broncos (4-2).

Denver is home after playing the Jets last weekend in London. How tough of a turnaround will that be for them? Yes, the Broncos defeated the Jets, 13-11, but the offense struggled to move the ball gaining just 246 total yards and scored just 13 points against a previously pretty porous defense.

The Giants are feeling good about themselves. They have the rest advantage heading into this game having not played since last Thursday’s 34-17 win over the Eagles. The offense picked up 25 first downs and did not turn the ball over which was a major improvement from the prior week (five turnovers).

Dart, Skattebo, and co. are looking to make it two straight and three of four in the win column. If they do, the Giants are suddenly in the race in the NFC East. The Broncos need the win to keep pace with the Chargers atop the AFC West while at the same time staying a game ahead of the Chiefs.

Grab your popcorn. Should be competitive.

Lets take a deeper dive into this Week 7 matchup between the Giants and the Broncos.

NBC Sports has all the latest info and analysis you need, including how to tune in for kickoff, odds from DraftKings, player news and updates, and of course our predictions and best bets for the game from our staff of experts.

Game Details and How to watch the Giants vs. Broncos live Sunday

  • Date: Sunday, October 19, 2025
  • Time: 4:05PM EST
  • Site: Empower Field at Mile High
  • City: Denver, CO
  • Network/Streaming: CBS

Want to check out the other games on the NFL schedule this week? We’ve got you covered right here on NBC Sports with all the matchup, venue, game-time and TV/streaming info so you won’t miss any of the action!

Game odds for the Giants at the Broncos

The latest odds as of Wednesday courtesy of DraftKings:

  • Moneyline: Giants (+285), Broncos (-360)
  • Spread: Broncos -7 (-110)
  • Total: 40.5 points

This game opened at Broncos -7.5 with the Game Total set at 41.0.

Be sure to check out DraftKings for all the latest game odds & player props for every matchup this week on the NFL schedule!

Quarterback Matchup for New York at Denver

  • Giants Starting QB: Jaxson Dart
    Last Game: 10/9 vs. Philadelphia - 17-25, 195yds, 1 TD, 0 INTs, Sacked 2 times, 13 carries for 58yds
    Season: 5GP, 56-85, 508yds, 4 TDs, 2 INTs, Sacked 8 times, 32 carries for 167yds
  • Broncos Starting QB: Bo Nix
    Last Game: 10/12 vs. Jets - 19-30, 174yds, 1 TD, 0 INTs, Sacked 1 time, 5 carries for 24yds
    Season: 6GP, 133-206, 1277yds, 9 TDs, 4 INTs, Sacked 6 times, 33 carries for 124yds

Giants at Broncos team stats, betting trends

  • Betting the Giants on the Money Line in all games this season would have shown a 125% return on investment
  • The Giants have failed to cover the Spread on 4 of their last 5 road trips as an underdog
  • The Under is 4-1 in the Giants’ last 5 road games
  • Denver is 2-3-1 ATS this season
  • The Giants are 3-3 ATS this season
  • Game Totals involving Denver are 1-5 to the OVER this season
  • Game Totals involving the Giants this season are 2-4 to the OVER

Giants Player Injuries

  • WR Darius Slayton (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday’s game
  • C John Michael Schmitz Jr. (concussion) is questionable for Sunday’s game
  • LB Swayze Boseman (ankle) is questionable for Sunday’s game
  • LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday’s game
  • S Anthony Johnson Jr. (undisclosed) has been declared OUT for Sunday’s game
  • DT D.J. Davidson (knee) is questionable for Sunday’s game

Broncos Player Injuries

  • LB Jonah Ellis (ribs) is questionable for Sunday’s game
  • OT Matt Peart (knee) has been placed on IR and is OUT for Sunday’s game
  • LB Garret Wallow (hamstring) has been placed on IR and is OUT for Sunday’s game
Mayfield, Skattebo headline 'Fun Hang, Tough Hang'
Connor Rogers and Chris Simms play "Fun Hang, Tough Hang," sharing why Baker Mayfield is "the easiest player to follow in the NFL right now" and the Giants, led by Jaxson Dart and Cam Skattebo, are super fun to watch.

Rotoworld Best Bets

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NFL calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, stadium information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Best bets our model is projecting for this week’s game between the Giants and the Broncos:

  • Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the New York Giants on the Moneyline.
  • Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the New York Giants at +7.
  • Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 40.5.

Rotoworld has you covered with all the latest betting info & tools for NFL with player news, game predictions, player props, futures, and trends!

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

● Jay Croucher (@croucherJD)
● Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper)
● Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports)
● Trysta Krick (@Trista_Krick)

Mentions
New York Giants Secondary Logo New York Giants Denver Broncos Primary Logo Denver Broncos NFL