Patriots at Dolphins 2025 NFL Week 2 prediction: Odds, expert picks, QBs, injury update, trends, and stats
Two teams looking to redeem themselves following less than exemplary results (and maybe efforts) meet Sunday afternoon in Miami Gardens when the Dolphins (0-1) host the New England Patriots (0-1).
Miami, frankly, was embarrassed in Indy by the Colts, 33-8. Daniel Jones looked like a combination of Dan Marino and Peyton Manning especially in the first half of the shellacking. The Dolphins totaled a mere 211 yards for the game. How paltry is 211 Total Yards in today’s NFL? Daniel Jones threw for 197 yards...in the first half.
Unlike the Colts, the Patriots did not get the play under center with their quarterback that they anticipated. Drake Maye threw for 276 yards but got the Pats across the goal line just one time. On the other side of the ball, Mike Vrabel’s defense allowed 21 first downs and 389 total yards.
Lets take a deeper dive into this week’s matchup between the Patriots and the Dolphins and grab a sweat or two.
Game Details and How to watch the Patriots at the Dolphins live Sunday
- Date: Sunday, September 14, 2025
- Time: 1:00PM EST
- Site: Hard Rock Stadium
- City: Miami Gardens, FL
- Network/Streaming: CBS
Game odds for the Patriots at the Dolphins
The latest odds as of Thursday courtesy of DraftKings:
- Moneyline: Patriots (+101), Dolphins (-120)
- Spread: Dolphins -1.5
- Total: 43.0 points
This game opened at Dolphins with the Total set at -45.5.
Quarterback Matchup for New England at Miami
- Patriots Starting QB: Drake Maye
Last Game: September 7 vs. Raiders
30-46 (65.2%), 287 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT, Sacked 4 times for 11 yards lost
- Starting QB: Tua Tagovailoa
Last Game: September 7 at Indianapolis
14-23 (60.9%), 114 yards, 1 TD, 2 INTs, Sacked 3 times for 13 yards lost, Rushed once for 7 yards
Patriots vs. Dolphins team stats, betting trends
- The Dolphins have lost 12 of their last 20 games
- The Dolphins have covered the Spread in their last 5 home games against the Patriots
- The Over was 6-2 in the Dolphins’ home games last season
Patriots Player Injuries
- RT Morgan Moses (undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game
- WR Kayshon Boutte (undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game
- LB Harold Landry III (foot) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game
- LB Christian Elliss (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game
- DE Keion White (undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game
- CB Christian Gonzalez (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game
- LB Marte Mapu (undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game
Dolphins Player Injuries
- WR Jaylen Waddle (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game
- TE Darren Waller (hip) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game
- RT Austin Jackson (toe) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game
- RB Jaylen Wright (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game
- DT Benito Jones (oblique) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game
- S Ashtyn Davis (undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game
- CB Ethan Bonner (undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game
Rotoworld Bet Best Bets
Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper): New England Patriots ML (+106)
The Dolphins look to have a mutiny on their hands, certainly with their fanbase and maybe in the locker room. The dysfunctional preseason has spilled into the regular season and negatively impacted every aspect of the offense and defense. Injuries now make their two biggest weaknesses on the OL and in the secondary even more pronounced, brilliant bounce back spot for the visiting Pats.
***
- Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.
- Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the New England Patriots at +1.5.
- Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the over on the Game Total of 43.0.
