Patriots at Dolphins 2025 NFL Week 2 prediction: Odds, expert picks, QBs, injury update, trends, and stats

Two teams looking to redeem themselves following less than exemplary results (and maybe efforts) meet Sunday afternoon in Miami Gardens when the Dolphins (0-1) host the New England Patriots (0-1).

Miami, frankly, was embarrassed in Indy by the Colts, 33-8. Daniel Jones looked like a combination of Dan Marino and Peyton Manning especially in the first half of the shellacking. The Dolphins totaled a mere 211 yards for the game. How paltry is 211 Total Yards in today’s NFL? Daniel Jones threw for 197 yards...in the first half.

Unlike the Colts, the Patriots did not get the play under center with their quarterback that they anticipated. Drake Maye threw for 276 yards but got the Pats across the goal line just one time. On the other side of the ball, Mike Vrabel’s defense allowed 21 first downs and 389 total yards.

Lets take a deeper dive into this week’s matchup between the Patriots and the Dolphins and grab a sweat or two.

Game Details and How to watch the Patriots at the Dolphins live Sunday

Date: Sunday, September 14, 2025

Time: 1:00PM EST

Site: Hard Rock Stadium

City: Miami Gardens, FL

Network/Streaming: CBS

Game odds for the Patriots at the Dolphins

The latest odds as of Thursday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: Patriots (+101), Dolphins (-120)

Spread: Dolphins -1.5

Total: 43.0 points

This game opened at Dolphins with the Total set at -45.5.

Quarterback Matchup for New England at Miami

Patriots Starting QB: Drake Maye

Last Game: September 7 vs. Raiders

30-46 (65.2%), 287 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT, Sacked 4 times for 11 yards lost

Last Game: September 7 at Indianapolis

14-23 (60.9%), 114 yards, 1 TD, 2 INTs, Sacked 3 times for 13 yards lost, Rushed once for 7 yards

Patriots vs. Dolphins team stats, betting trends

The Dolphins have lost 12 of their last 20 games

The Dolphins have covered the Spread in their last 5 home games against the Patriots

The Over was 6-2 in the Dolphins’ home games last season

Patriots Player Injuries

RT Morgan Moses (undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game WR Kayshon Boutte (undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game LB Harold Landry III (foot) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(foot) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game LB Christian Elliss (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(shoulder) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game DE Keion White (undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game CB Christian Gonzalez (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game LB Marte Mapu (undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

Dolphins Player Injuries

WR Jaylen Waddle (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(shoulder) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game TE Darren Waller (hip) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(hip) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game RT Austin Jackson (toe) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(toe) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game RB Jaylen Wright (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game DT Benito Jones (oblique) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(oblique) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game S Ashtyn Davis (undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game CB Ethan Bonner (undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

Rotoworld Bet Best Bets

Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper): New England Patriots ML (+106)

The Dolphins look to have a mutiny on their hands, certainly with their fanbase and maybe in the locker room. The dysfunctional preseason has spilled into the regular season and negatively impacted every aspect of the offense and defense. Injuries now make their two biggest weaknesses on the OL and in the secondary even more pronounced, brilliant bounce back spot for the visiting Pats.

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the New England Patriots at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the over on the Game Total of 43.0.

