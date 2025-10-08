Patriots at Saints prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats

Following an impressive win in Buffalo over the Bills, Drake Maye and the New England Patriots (3-2) head to the bayou for a game Sunday afternoon against Spencer Rattler and the New Orleans Saints (1-4).

The Saints got their first win of the season last Sunday. They knocked off Jaxson Dart and the Giants, 26-14. Its not as if New Orleans played especially well but they were opportunistic taking advantage of five turnovers (three alone from Dart) and bending but not breaking on defense.

As noted, the Pats got their first big win under Head Coach Mike Vrabel. Sunday night on NBC and Peacock they took down the last undefeated team in the NFL, 23-20. Second-year signal-caller Drake Maye was exceptional completing 22 of 30 passes for 273 yards without a turnover.

Lets take a deeper dive into this Week 6 matchup between the Patriots and the Saints in New Orleans.

Lets take a deeper dive into this Week 6 matchup between the Patriots and the Saints in New Orleans.

Game Details and How to watch the Patriots at Saints live Sunday

Date: Sunday, October 12, 2025

Time: 1:00PM EST

Site: Caesars Superdome

City: New Orleans, LA

Network/Streaming: CBS

Want to check out the other games on the NFL schedule this week?

Game odds for the Patriots at the Saints

The latest odds as of Thursday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: New England Patriots (-185), New Orleans Saints (+154)

Spread: Patriots -3.5

Total: 45.5 points

This game opened at Patriots -3.5 with the Game Total set at 45.0.

Diggs resurging alongside Maye for Patriots After New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs turned in a big performance against his former team, the Buffalo Bills, Patrick Daugherty and Kyle Dvorchak believe he and Drake Maye can create a strong fantasy duo.

Quarterback Matchup for New England at New Orleans

Patriots Expected Starting QB: Drake Maye

Last Game: 10/5 at Buffalo - 22-30, 273yds, 0 TDs, 0 INTs, Sacked 4 times, 3 carries for 12yds

Season: 5GP, 113-153, 1261yds, 7 TDs, 2 INTs, Sacked 17 times, 27 carries for 110yds

Last Game: 10/5 vs. Giants - 21-31, 225yds, 1 TD, 0 INTs, Was not Sacked, 6 carries for 21yds

Season: 5GP, 119-177, 990yds, 6 TDs, 1 INT, Sacked 9 times, 22 carries for 123yds

Quarterback Matchup for New England at New Orleans

Patriots at Saints team stats, betting trends

4 different Saints have thrown a pass this season (Rattler, Hill, Shough, Olave)

The Saints are 2-3 ATS this season

New England is 3-2 ATS this season

Game Totals in New Orleans games are 3-2 to the OVER this season

Game Totals in Patriots’ games this season are 2-3 to the OVER

Patriots Player Injuries

LB K’Lavon Chaisson (knee) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(knee) is questionable for Sunday’s game RB Antonio Gibson (knee) has been declared OUT for Sunday’s game

(knee) has been declared OUT for Sunday’s game DE Keion White (elbow) is questionable for Sunday’s game

Saints Player Injuries

DE Chase Young (calf) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(calf) is questionable for Sunday’s game CB Isaac Yiadom (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(hamstring) is questionable for Sunday’s game C Cesar Ruiz (ankle) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(ankle) is questionable for Sunday’s game S Justin Reid (concussion) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(concussion) is questionable for Sunday’s game WR Trey Palmer (ankle) has been placed on IR and ruled out of Sunday’s game

'Close it out' on Stevenson in Week 6 Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers, and Jay Croucher discuss the future of Rhamondre Stevenson as the lead back for the New England Patriots as he continues to let his fantasy managers down with fumbles this season.

Rotoworld Bet Best Bets

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NFL calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, stadium information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Best bets our model is projecting for this week’s game between the Patriots and the Saints:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the New Orleans Saints at +3.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 45.5.

