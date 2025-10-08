Patriots at Saints prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats
Following an impressive win in Buffalo over the Bills, Drake Maye and the New England Patriots (3-2) head to the bayou for a game Sunday afternoon against Spencer Rattler and the New Orleans Saints (1-4).
The Saints got their first win of the season last Sunday. They knocked off Jaxson Dart and the Giants, 26-14. Its not as if New Orleans played especially well but they were opportunistic taking advantage of five turnovers (three alone from Dart) and bending but not breaking on defense.
As noted, the Pats got their first big win under Head Coach Mike Vrabel. Sunday night on NBC and Peacock they took down the last undefeated team in the NFL, 23-20. Second-year signal-caller Drake Maye was exceptional completing 22 of 30 passes for 273 yards without a turnover.
Lets take a deeper dive into this Week 6 matchup between the Patriots and the Saints in New Orleans.
Game Details and How to watch the Patriots at Saints live Sunday
- Date: Sunday, October 12, 2025
- Time: 1:00PM EST
- Site: Caesars Superdome
- City: New Orleans, LA
- Network/Streaming: CBS
Game odds for the Patriots at the Saints
The latest odds as of Thursday courtesy of DraftKings:
- Moneyline: New England Patriots (-185), New Orleans Saints (+154)
- Spread: Patriots -3.5
- Total: 45.5 points
This game opened at Patriots -3.5 with the Game Total set at 45.0.
Quarterback Matchup for New England at New Orleans
- Patriots Expected Starting QB: Drake Maye
Last Game: 10/5 at Buffalo - 22-30, 273yds, 0 TDs, 0 INTs, Sacked 4 times, 3 carries for 12yds
Season: 5GP, 113-153, 1261yds, 7 TDs, 2 INTs, Sacked 17 times, 27 carries for 110yds
- Saints Expected Starting QB: Spencer Rattler
Last Game: 10/5 vs. Giants - 21-31, 225yds, 1 TD, 0 INTs, Was not Sacked, 6 carries for 21yds
Season: 5GP, 119-177, 990yds, 6 TDs, 1 INT, Sacked 9 times, 22 carries for 123yds
Patriots at Saints team stats, betting trends
- 4 different Saints have thrown a pass this season (Rattler, Hill, Shough, Olave)
- The Saints are 2-3 ATS this season
- New England is 3-2 ATS this season
- Game Totals in New Orleans games are 3-2 to the OVER this season
- Game Totals in Patriots’ games this season are 2-3 to the OVER
Patriots Player Injuries
- LB K’Lavon Chaisson (knee) is questionable for Sunday’s game
- RB Antonio Gibson (knee) has been declared OUT for Sunday’s game
- DE Keion White (elbow) is questionable for Sunday’s game
Saints Player Injuries
- DE Chase Young (calf) is questionable for Sunday’s game
- CB Isaac Yiadom (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday’s game
- C Cesar Ruiz (ankle) is questionable for Sunday’s game
- S Justin Reid (concussion) is questionable for Sunday’s game
- WR Trey Palmer (ankle) has been placed on IR and ruled out of Sunday’s game
Rotoworld Bet Best Bets
Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.
Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NFL calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, stadium information and weather forecasts.
Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.
Best bets our model is projecting for this week’s game between the Patriots and the Saints:
- Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.
- Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the New Orleans Saints at +3.5.
- Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 45.5.
