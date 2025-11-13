Seahawks vs. Rams prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats
In a weekend littered with intriguing matchups in the NFL, Sunday’s game in Los Angeles is certainly one of the most anticipated as the Rams (7-2) host the Seattle Seahawks (7-2). This game carries with it massive divisional and playoff ramifications. These teams have each won four in a row and are tied atop the NFC West. Each is tied with Philadelphia for the best record in the NFC. You can understand just how much in fact is riding on the result of this game - division, playoff seeding, first round bye, home field, etc...
Each team is elite on offense and defense. Seattle ranks No. 3 in the NFL in Scoring Offense and No. 5 in Scoring Defense while the Rams are No. 2 in Scoring Defense and No. 5 in Scoring Offense. Its therefore not surprising that both the Rams and the Seahawks boast MVP candidates in Matthew Stafford (+550) and Sam Darnold (+2500), respectively.
The Seahawks enter the week following a 44-22 thumping of the Cardinals. The Rams were equally impressive in smacking the 49ers, 42-26.
Lets take a deeper dive into this week’s matchup between these NFC West titans.
Game Details and How to watch the Seahawks vs. Rams live Sunday
- Date: Sunday, November 16, 2025
- Time: 4:05PM EST
- Site: SoFi Stadium
- City: Inglewood, CA
- Network/Streaming: FOX
Game odds for the Seahawks at the Rams
The latest odds as of Thursday courtesy of DraftKings:
- Moneyline: Seattle Seahawks (+136), Los Angeles Rams (-180)
- Spread: Rams -3
- Total: 48.5 points
This game opened at Rams -2.5 with the Game Total set at 48.5.
Quarterback Matchup for Seattle at Los Angeles
- Seahawks Starting QB: Sam Darnold
Last Game: 11/9 vs. Arizona - 10-12, 178yds, 1TD, 1INT, Sacked 1 time, 3 carries for -2yds rushing
Season: 9GP, 162-228, 2262yds, 17TDs, 6INTs, Sacked 10 times, 13 carries for 39yds rushing
- Rams Starting QB: Matthew Stafford
Last Game: 11/9 at San Francisco - 24-36, 280yds, 4TDs, 0INTs, Sacked 1 time, 3 carries for -3yds rushing
Season: 9GP, 208-310, 2427yds, 25TDs, 2INTs, Sacked 14 times, 24 carries for -9yds rushing
Seahawks at Rams team stats, betting trends
- The Seahawks have won their last 5 games as a road underdog
- The Rams have covered in 8 of their last 10 games
- The Over is 4-1 in the Rams’ last 5 games against NFC opponents
- Matthew Stafford is 5-0 vs. Seattle since joining the Rams in 2021
- Stafford has gone 3 straight games with 4+ TD passes & 0 INT, the longest regular season streak in NFL history
- Since Week 4, Stafford has thrown 20 TD passes without an INT
- DaVante Adams leads the NFL with 9 receiving TDs this season
- Sam Darnold leads the NFL in yards per attempt (9.9) this season (Kurt Warner in 2000 is the only QB in the Super Bowl era to have averaged 10+ yards per attempt through a team’s first 10 games of a season, min. 150 attempts)
Jaxon Smith-Njigba leads the NFL with 1,041 rec yds this season (on pace for 1,966 rec yds this season which would break the all-time record set by Calvin Johnson in 2012 by 2 yards)
Seahawks Player Injuries
- LG Grey Zabel (heel) is questionable for Sunday’s game
- CB Josh Jobe (concussion) is questionable for Sunday’s game
- WR Tory Horton (groin) is questionable for Sunday’s game
- C Jalen Sundell (knee) has been declared OUT of Sunday’s game
- LB Ernest Jones IV (knee) is questionable for Sunday’s game
- DE Rylie Mills (undisclosed) has been declared OUT of Sunday’s game
Rams Player Injuries
- WR Jordan Whittington (back) is questionable for Sunday’s game
- DE Kobie Turner (back) is questionable for Sunday’s game
- WR DaVante Adams (oblique) is questionable for Sunday’s game
Rotoworld Best Bets
- Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.
- Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Seattle Seahawks at +3.
- Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 48.5.
