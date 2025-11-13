Seahawks vs. Rams prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats

In a weekend littered with intriguing matchups in the NFL, Sunday’s game in Los Angeles is certainly one of the most anticipated as the Rams (7-2) host the Seattle Seahawks (7-2). This game carries with it massive divisional and playoff ramifications. These teams have each won four in a row and are tied atop the NFC West. Each is tied with Philadelphia for the best record in the NFC. You can understand just how much in fact is riding on the result of this game - division, playoff seeding, first round bye, home field, etc...

Each team is elite on offense and defense. Seattle ranks No. 3 in the NFL in Scoring Offense and No. 5 in Scoring Defense while the Rams are No. 2 in Scoring Defense and No. 5 in Scoring Offense. Its therefore not surprising that both the Rams and the Seahawks boast MVP candidates in Matthew Stafford (+550) and Sam Darnold (+2500), respectively.

The Seahawks enter the week following a 44-22 thumping of the Cardinals. The Rams were equally impressive in smacking the 49ers, 42-26.

Lets take a deeper dive into this week’s matchup between these NFC West titans.

NBC Sports has all the latest info and analysis you need, including how to tune in for kickoff, odds from DraftKings, player news and updates, and of course our predictions and best bets for the game from our staff of experts.

Game Details and How to watch the Seahawks vs. Rams live Sunday

Date: Sunday, November 16, 2025

Time: 4:05PM EST

Site: SoFi Stadium

City: Inglewood, CA

Network/Streaming: FOX

Want to check out the other games on the NFL schedule this week? We’ve got you covered at NBCSports.com with all the matchup, venue, game-time and TV/streaming info so you won’t miss any of the action!

Game odds for the Seahawks at the Rams

The latest odds as of Thursday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: Seattle Seahawks (+136), Los Angeles Rams (-180)

Spread: Rams -3

Total: 48.5 points

This game opened at Rams -2.5 with the Game Total set at 48.5.

Be sure to check out DraftKings for all the latest game odds & player props for every matchup this week on the NFL schedule!

Quarterback Matchup for Seattle at Los Angeles

Seahawks Starting QB: Sam Darnold

Last Game: 11/9 vs. Arizona - 10-12, 178yds, 1TD, 1INT, Sacked 1 time, 3 carries for -2yds rushing

Season: 9GP, 162-228, 2262yds, 17TDs, 6INTs, Sacked 10 times, 13 carries for 39yds rushing



11/9 vs. Arizona - 10-12, 178yds, 1TD, 1INT, Sacked 1 time, 3 carries for -2yds rushing 9GP, 162-228, 2262yds, 17TDs, 6INTs, Sacked 10 times, 13 carries for 39yds rushing Rams Starting QB: Matthew Stafford

Last Game: 11/9 at San Francisco - 24-36, 280yds, 4TDs, 0INTs, Sacked 1 time, 3 carries for -3yds rushing

Season: 9GP, 208-310, 2427yds, 25TDs, 2INTs, Sacked 14 times, 24 carries for -9yds rushing

Seahawks at Rams team stats, betting trends

The Seahawks have won their last 5 games as a road underdog

The Rams have covered in 8 of their last 10 games

The Over is 4-1 in the Rams’ last 5 games against NFC opponents

Matthew Stafford is 5-0 vs. Seattle since joining the Rams in 2021

is 5-0 vs. Seattle since joining the Rams in 2021 Stafford has gone 3 straight games with 4+ TD passes & 0 INT, the longest regular season streak in NFL history

Since Week 4, Stafford has thrown 20 TD passes without an INT

DaVante Adams leads the NFL with 9 receiving TDs this season

leads the NFL with 9 receiving TDs this season Sam Darnold leads the NFL in yards per attempt (9.9) this season ( Kurt Warner in 2000 is the only QB in the Super Bowl era to have averaged 10+ yards per attempt through a team’s first 10 games of a season, min. 150 attempts)

leads the NFL in yards per attempt (9.9) this season ( in 2000 is the only QB in the Super Bowl era to have averaged 10+ yards per attempt through a team’s first 10 games of a season, min. 150 attempts) Jaxon Smith-Njigba leads the NFL with 1,041 rec yds this season (on pace for 1,966 rec yds this season which would break the all-time record set by Calvin Johnson in 2012 by 2 yards)

Seahawks Player Injuries

LG Grey Zabel (heel) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(heel) is questionable for Sunday’s game CB Josh Jobe (concussion) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(concussion) is questionable for Sunday’s game WR Tory Horton (groin) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(groin) is questionable for Sunday’s game C Jalen Sundell (knee) has been declared OUT of Sunday’s game

(knee) has been declared OUT of Sunday’s game LB Ernest Jones IV (knee) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(knee) is questionable for Sunday’s game DE Rylie Mills (undisclosed) has been declared OUT of Sunday’s game



Rams Player Injuries

WR Jordan Whittington (back) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(back) is questionable for Sunday’s game DE Kobie Turner (back) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(back) is questionable for Sunday’s game WR DaVante Adams (oblique) is questionable for Sunday’s game



Exploring idea of flexing games to different days Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss why they wish the Seahawks-Rams matchup were in a standalone window and consider what other options there could be in the future.

Rotoworld Best Bets

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NFL calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, stadium information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Best bets our model is projecting for this week’s game between the Seahawks and the Rams

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Seattle Seahawks at +3.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 48.5.

Rotoworld has you covered with all the latest betting info & tools for NFL with player news, game predictions, player props, futures, and trends!

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

● Jay Croucher (@croucherJD)

● Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper)

● Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports)

● Trysta Krick (@Trista_Krick)