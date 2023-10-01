Sunday Night Football Week 4 Best Bets: Kansas City Chiefs vs New York Jets

Vaughn Dalzell shares how he’s playing the Sunday Night Football matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and New York Jets.

Chiefs (-9.5) at Jets: O/U 41.5

This was supposed to be one of the most epic Sunday Night Football games with Patrick Mahomes versus Aaron Rodgers on deck, but life always throws curveballs, and that came in the form of an injury to A-Rod.

Zach Wilson is at the helm and the Jets have struggled in the past two games with 10 points in each outing versus the Cowboys and Patriots.

New York has not scored first in all three games this season and that is where I am taking the first angle of this bet.

Kansas City hasn’t been much better, only scoring first against the Bears last week, allowing the Lions and Jaguars to get on the board first. However, against Wilson, I like the chances the Chiefs’ defense gives Mahomes advantageous field positions and Kansas City scores first.

On DraftKings, go under “team props” then scroll down or click the tab to “To Score 1st & Win/Loss” and you will find the Chiefs at -130 odds (current as of 7 AM ET).

That prop has value, in my opinion. Although this is a road game for the Chiefs, the Jets offense has shown no fight early in games with 0 total first-quarter points against the Bills, Cowboys, and Patriots.

The second angle of this game is the Chiefs to win outright on the ML. As a -400 favorite on the ML, I feel safe backing Kansas City as New York would be an easy hedge if the Chiefs do score first — and vice versa if the Jets score first, then the Chiefs’ first-half and full-game prices are on discount for a limited time only.

I like the chances the Chiefs get on the scoreboard first, so I played the prop at -130 odds and risked 1.5 units as my best bet for the day. Click here for my three other plays.

Pick: Chiefs to score first and moneyline (Risk 1.5u)

*Odds provided by DraftKings

Season Record: 14-11-1 (56%) +3.63 units

Bet the Edge is your source for the day in sports betting. Get all of Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick’s insight Tuesday through Saturday at 6AM ET right here or wherever you get your podcasts.