Texans at Seahawks - MNF prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats

The Houston Texans (2-3) are in Seattle tonight to take on the Seahawks (4-2) in the second half of tonight’s Monday Night Football doubleheader.

C.J. Stroud and the Texans have won two in a row after starting the season 0-3 but they cannot rest on their laurels. Only six teams have made the playoffs after starting the season 0-3…but the Texans were the last team to do it back in 2018. They need a win to remain within eye shot of the Colts who sit atop the AFC South while Sam Darnold and the Seahawks have started the season strong but have to keep winning to keep pace with the Rams and 49ers in order to remain tied atop the NFC West.

Lumen Field used to be at or near the top of the list of the toughest and loudest environments for a visiting team, but this season both of Seattle’s losses have come at home. Seattle’s attempt to get back to .500 at home will not be easy, though, as the Texans return to the field from their bye week while Darnold and co. were in action in Jacksonville last week. The good news? Seattle has won nine straight away from Lumen Field.

Lets dive into the numbers for the final game of Week 7 in the NFL and see if we can find an advantage or two.

Game Details and How to watch the Texans vs. Seahawks live Monday

Date: Monday, October 20, 2025

Time: 10:00PM EST

Site: Lumen Field

City: Seattle, WA

Network/Streaming: ESPN

Game odds for the Texans at the Seahawks

The latest odds as of Monday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: Houston Texans (+140), Seattle Seahawks (-166)

Spread: Seahawks -3

Total: 41.5 points

This game opened at Seahawks -3.0 with the Game Total set at 42.0.

Quarterback Matchup for Houston at Seattle

Texans Starting QB: C.J. Stroud

Last Game: 10/5 at Baltimore - 23-27, 244yds, 4TDs, 0 INTs, Sacked 2 times, 1 carry for 30yds rushing

Season: 5GP, 102-144, 1076yds8 TDs, 3 INTs, Sacked 12 times, 18 carries for 122yds rushing

Seahawks Starting QB: Sam Darnold

Last Game: 10/12 at Jacksonville - 16-27, 295yds, 2 TDs, 0 INTs, Sacked 1 time, 4 carries for 2yds rushing

Season: 6GP, 114-161, 1541yds, 11 TDs, 3 INTs, Sacked 7 times, 7 carries for 40yds rushing

Texans at Seahawks team stats, betting trends

The Seahawks have won 8 of their last 10 home games against teams with losing records

The Seahawks are 4-1 against the spread in their last 5 games

The Under is 4-1 in the Texans’ last 5 games

Sam Darnold is leading the NFL in yards per attempt (9.6)

is leading the NFL in yards per attempt (9.6) The Texans are looking to become the 5th team since 1990 to win 3 straight games after starting a season 0-3 (2018 Texans, 2011 Chiefs, 2000 Steelers, 1998 Bills)

Texans Player Injuries

WR Christian Kirk (hamstring) has been ruled OUT for tonight’s game

(hamstring) has been ruled OUT for tonight’s game RB Denico Autry (knee) is listed as questionable for tonight’s game

(knee) is listed as questionable for tonight’s game CB Alijah Huzzie (knee) has been ruled OUT for tonight’s game

Seahawks Player Injuries

RT Josh Jones (ankle) is questionable for tonight’s game

(ankle) is questionable for tonight’s game CB Devon Witherspoon (knee) is questionable for tonight’s game

(knee) is questionable for tonight’s game S Julian Love (hamstring) is questionable for tonight’s game

(hamstring) is questionable for tonight’s game LB Derick Hall (oblique) has been declared OUT for tonight’s game

Best bets our model is projecting for tonight’s game between the Texans and the Seahawks:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Houston Texans at +3.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 41.0.

