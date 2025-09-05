Texans vs. Rams 2025 NFL Week 1 prediction: Odds, expert picks, QBs, injury update, betting trends, and stats

Texans (0-0) and the Rams (0-0) take the field Sunday in Inglewood in Week 1 of the 2025 NFL season.

The Texans won the AFC South last season with a record of 10-7. They blasted the Chargers 32-12 in the Wild Card Round of the Playoffs. Somehow, though, the season ended with the Texans and their fans left to wonder what could have been if they were healthier and if CJ Stroud stayed upright more often. The second-year pro was sacked 52 times in 2024.

The offensive line has been revamped and Houston has added Nick Chubb to the backfield alongside of Stroud. A big key is Nico Collins is healthy. The defense is expected to remain one of the top units in the NFL led by Derek Stingley Jr. and Will Anderson.

The Rams enter the week with some questions surrounding their quarterback. Matthew Stafford (back) not only did not take a snap in a preseason game, but the veteran has also not taken a snap even in practice.

Assuming he is healthy, the 17-year veteran will have Davante Adams to throw to opposite Puka Kakua. Like the Texans, the Rams have a young and talented defense led by Jared Verse and Braden Fiske.

Lets take a deeper dive into this week’s matchup between the Texans and the Rams.

NBC Sports has all the latest info and analysis you need, including how to tune in for kickoff, odds from DraftKings, player news and updates, and of course our predictions and best bets for the game from our staff of experts.

Game Details and How to watch the Texans at the Rams live Sunday

Date: Sunday, September 7, 2025

Time: 4:25PM EST

Site: SoFi Stadium

City: Inglewood, CA

Network/Streaming: CBS

Want to check out the other games on the NFL schedule this week? We’ve got you covered right here on NBC Sports with all the matchup, venue, game-time and TV/streaming info so you won’t miss any of the action!

Game odds for the Texans vs, the Rams

The latest odds as of Friday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: Texans (+140), Rams (-166)

Spread: Rams -3

Total: 43.5 points

This game opened Rams -2.5 with the Total set at 46.0.

Be sure to check out DraftKings for all the latest game odds & player props for every matchup this week on the NFL schedule!

NFL Week 1 preview: Texans vs. Rams Chris Simms and Mike Florio preview the Texans vs. Rams matchup in Week 1, questioning how Houston's "new-look" offense will look against the Los Angeles defense at SoFi Stadium.

Quarterback Matchup for Houston vs. Los Angeles

Texans Expected Starting QB: CJ Stroud

Last season: 17GP, 336-532 (63.2%), 3,727 yards, 20 TDs, 12 INTs, Sacked 52 times

Last season: 17GP, 336-532 (63.2%), 3,727 yards, 20 TDs, 12 INTs, Sacked 52 times Rams Expected Starting QB: Matthew Stafford

Last season: 16GP, 340-527 (65.8%), 3,762 yards, 20 TDs, 8 INTs, Sacked 28 times

Texans vs. Rams team stats, betting trends

Matthew Stafford needs 191 yards passing to eclipse 60,000 for his career

needs 191 yards passing to eclipse 60,000 for his career This is CJ Stroud’s first game in Southern California since leading Ohio State to victory in the 2022 Rose Bowl

first game in Southern California since leading Ohio State to victory in the 2022 Rose Bowl The Rams went 11-8 against the spread last season

The Under was 21-16-1 combined in the Texans’ and the Rams’ games last season

Texans Player Injuries

WR Christian Kirk (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(hamstring) is questionable for Sunday’s game RG Ed Ingram (undisclosed) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(undisclosed) is questionable for Sunday’s game Punt Returner Braxton Berrios (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(hamstring) is questionable for Sunday’s game Backup RT Blake Fisher (undisclosed) is questionable for Sunday’s game



Rams Player Injuries

RCB Ahkello Witherspoon (knee) is questionable for Sunday’s game

Rams' Stafford in 'bad spot' vs. Texans in Week 1 Patrick Daugherty and Denny Carter set realistic fantasy expectations for Rams' Matthew Stafford following a back-and-forth summer of injury recovery, with a difficult matchup vs. the Texans' "hellacious" defense on tap.

Rotoworld Bet Best Bets

Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper): Game Total UNDER 43.5

My biggest total play of Week 1 is the under in the Texans-Rams opener. Stafford is expected to go having had limited reps in camp to prepare for the most outstanding pass rush and potentially the best defense in football which will be a difficult ask considering the OL is a work in progress. Houston offense is similarly limited at this time and faces a young and clearly improving unit from Los Angeles setting up the potential for a low scoring affair that becomes a battle of field position, not an exposition for explosive plays. Fair for me is 41.

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Best bets our model is projecting for this week’s game between the Texans and the Rams:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Houston Texans at +3.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 44.0.

Rotoworld has you covered with all the latest betting info & tools for NFL with game predictions, player props, futures, and trends!

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

● Jay Croucher (@croucherJD)

● Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper)

● Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports)

● Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas)