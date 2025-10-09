Titans at Raiders prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats

Two struggling franchises meet Sunday in Sin City as the Las Vegas Raiders (1-4) host the Tennessee Titans (1-4).

Despite their struggles for much of the season, Cam Ward and Tennessee come to town with a little momentum following last week’s improbable 22-21 win over Arizona. Tennessee scored the final 16 points in the game (all in the fourth quarter). Rookie Cam Ward passed for 265 yards and Tony Pollard rushed for 67 in the win which snapped a 10-game losing streak for the Titans.

The Raiders won against New England in Week 1 but are without a win since averaging just under 16 points per game in those four losses. Last Sunday they were mauled by Daniel Jones and the Indianapolis Colts, 40-6. Fans are calling for the removal of Geno Smith as QB1, but will Kenny Pickett really be an upgrade? No doubt this is not what Pete Carroll envisioned for his return to an NFL sideline.

Lets take a deeper dive into this week’s matchup between the Titans and the Raiders.

Game Details and How to watch the Titans at Raiders live Sunday

Date: Sunday, October 12, 2025

Time: 4:05PM EST

Site: Allegiant Stadium

City: Las Vegas, NV

Network/Streaming: FOX

Game odds for the Tennessee Titans at the Las Vegas Raiders

The latest odds as of Thursday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: Tennessee Titans (+180), Las Vegas Raiders (-218)

Spread: Raiders -3.5

Total: 41.5 points

This game opened at Raiders -6.5 with the Game Total set at 41.5.

Quarterback Matchup for Tennessee at Las Vegas

Titans Expected Starting QB: Cam Ward

Last Game: 10/5 at Arizona - 21-39, 265yds, 0 TDs, 1 INT, Sacked 2 times, 5 carries for -6yds

Season: 5GP, 85-164, 879yds, 2 TDs, 3 INTs, Sacked 19 times, 14 carries for 36yds

Last Game: 10/5 at Indianapolis, 25-36, 228yds, 0 TDs, 2 INTs, Sacked 4 times, 3 carries for 8yds

Season: 5GP, 106-163, 1176yds, 6 TDs, 9 INTs, Sacked 16 times, 16 carries for 74yds

Titans at Raiders team stats, betting trends

The Titans have lost 16 of their last 20 games

The Titans failed to cover 7 times on the road last season

The Over is 4-1 in the Titans’ last 5 road games

Tennessee is 2-3 ATS this season

Las Vegas is 1-4 ATS this season

Tennessee Game Totals are 3-2 to the OVER this season

Las Vegas Game Totals are 2-3 to the OVER this season

Titans Player Injuries

WR Bryce Oliver (knee) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(knee) is questionable for Sunday’s game LB Arden Key (thigh) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(thigh) is questionable for Sunday’s game DT Jeffery Simmons (ankle) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(ankle) is questionable for Sunday’s game WR Van Jefferson (ankle) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(ankle) is questionable for Sunday’s game RB Tyjae Spears (ankle) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(ankle) is questionable for Sunday’s game G Blake Hance (undisclosed) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(undisclosed) is questionable for Sunday’s game RT JC Latham (undisclosed) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(undisclosed) is questionable for Sunday’s game DE James Lynch (undisclosed) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(undisclosed) is questionable for Sunday’s game CB Marcus Harris (undisclosed) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(undisclosed) is questionable for Sunday’s game FS Kevin Winston Jr. (undisclosed)

is questionable for Sunday’s game

(undisclosed) is questionable for Sunday’s game PK Joey Slye (calf) is questionable for Sunday’s game

Raiders Player Injuries

CB Eric Stokes (knee) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(knee) is questionable for Sunday’s game TE Brock Bowers (knee) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(knee) is questionable for Sunday’s game P A.J. Cole (ankle) is questionable for Sunday’s game

Rotoworld Bet Best Bets

Best bets our model is projecting for this week’s game between the Titans and the Raiders:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Tennessee Titans at +3.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 41.5.

