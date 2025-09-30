Vikings vs. Browns prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats

Its amazing how quickly a team’s season all of a sudden reaches a crossroads in the NFL. The Minnesota Vikings (2-2) seem to be at such a point this weekend as they play their second consecutive game in Europe (they were in Dublin, Ireland last weekend) when they take the field in London against the Cleveland Browns (1-3).

The Vikings are in this position following their 24-21 loss last weekend to the Steelers in their first of two consecutive games across the Pond. With games against the Eagles, Chargers, and Lions on the horizon, this game becomes paramount. Carson Wentz gets his third straight start in place of the injured J.J. McCarthy. The veteran is 1-1 since taking over as QB1.

The Browns were blasted last weekend by the aforementioned Lions in Motown, 34-10. Joe Flacco threw two more interceptions in the loss. He has thrown six already this season. The veteran’s QBR for the season sits at a less than desirable 27.0 which ranks 32nd in the NFL. For reference’s sake, Wentz ranks 29th with a QBR of 38.7.

With those numbers in mind, lets lessen our expectations for great play under center and take a deeper dive into this matchup.

Game Details and How to watch the Vikings vs. the Browns live Sunday

Date: Sunday, October 5, 2025

Time: 9:30AM EST

Site: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

City: London, England

Network/Streaming: NFL Network

Game odds for the Vikings vs. the Browns

The latest odds as of Sunday courtesy of DraftKings:



Moneyline: Minnesota Vikings (-198), Cleveland Browns (+164)

Spread: Vikings -4.5

Total: 36.5 points

This game opened at Vikings -5.0 with the Total set at 38.5.

Quarterback Matchup for Minnesota vs. Cleveland

Vikings Expected Starting QB: Carson Wentz

Last Game: 9/28 vs. Pittsburgh - 30-46, 350yds, 2 TDs, 2 INTs, Sacked 6 times, 2 carries for 12yds

Season: 2GP, 44-66, 523yds, 4 TDs, 2 INTs, Sacked 9 times, 4 carries for 16yds

Browns Expected Starting QB: Joe Flacco

Last Game: 9/28 at Detroit - 16-34, 184yds, 0 TDs, 2 INTs, Sacked 3 times, 3 carries for -1yds

Season: 4GP, 93-160, 815yds, 2 TDs, 6 INTs, Sacked 9 times, 6 carries for 13yds.



Vikings vs. Browns team stats, betting trends

The Vikings are 3-1 to the OVER this season

The Browns are 2-2 ATS this season

The Browns are 3-1 to the UNDER this season

The Vikings are 2-2 ATS this season

Treat Judkins as a 'low-end RB1' rest of season Matthew Berry and Jay Croucher sift through their Weekend Warriors and Sunday Scaries from Week 4, with a pair of rookie RBs rising while veteran WRs continue to fall.

Vikings Player Injuries

QB J.J. McCarthy (ankle) has been declared OUT of Sunday’s game

(ankle) has been declared OUT of Sunday’s game LG Donovan Jackson (wrist) has been declared OUT of Sunday’s game

(wrist) has been declared OUT of Sunday’s game LB Andrew Van Ginkel (neck) has been declared OUT of Sunday’s game

(neck) has been declared OUT of Sunday’s game TE Ben Yurosek (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game OT Brian O’Neill (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game C Ryan Kelly (concussion) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

Browns Player Injuries

WR Cedric Tillman (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game WR DeAndre Carter (knee) has been placed on IR and has been declared OUT for Sunday’s game

(knee) has been placed on IR and has been declared OUT for Sunday’s game LT Jack Conklin (elbow) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(elbow) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game DT Mike Hall Jr. (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game



Rotoworld Bet Best Bets

Best bets our model is projecting for this week’s game between the Vikings and the Browns:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Cleveland Browns at +3.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 36.5.

