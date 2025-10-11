 Skip navigation
Top News

Iowa State v Colorado
Kaidon Salter throws 2 TD passes, Colorado’s defense shines in 24-17 win over No. 22 Iowa State
Suarez family crash photo.jpg
Daniel Suarez provides update on family members injured in North Carolina highway crash
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 04 Florida State at Pitt
Mason Heintschel throws for 321 yards, two TDs to Desmond Reid in Pitt’s upset of No. 25 Florida St.

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_usctd1_251011.jpg
Maiava finds Lane to get USC on the board
oly_sww100br_douglasswin_251011.jpg
Douglass wins 100m breaststroke thriller in Carmel
nbc_cfb_notredamencstate_251011.jpg
Highlights: Notre Dame pulls away from NC State

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
No. 7 Indiana topples No. 3 Oregon 30-20 in tight battle

  
Published October 11, 2025 07:50 PM
Indiana v Oregon

EUGENE, OREGON - OCTOBER 11: Fernando Mendoza #15 of the Indiana Hoosiers runs out of the pocket during the first half against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium on October 11, 2025 in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Soobum Im/Getty Images)

Getty Images

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Fernando Mendoza threw for 215 yards and a key fourth-quarter touchdown and No. 7 Indiana remained undefeated with a 30-20 victory over No. 3 Oregon on Saturday.

Roman Hemby added a pair of scoring runs for the Hoosiers (6-0, 3-0 Big Ten), who frustrated the Ducks (5-1, 2-1) with stout defensive play.

Dante Moore threw for 186 yards and a touchdown for Oregon. He had two interceptions and was sacked six times.

With Oregon down 20-13 going into the fourth quarter, Brandon Finney intercepted Mendoza’s and ran it back 35 yards to tie it with 12:42 left.

Mendoza answered with an 8-yard scoring pass to Elijah Sarratt with 6:23 to go. On Oregon’s next series, Moore’s pass was intercepted by Louis Moore.

Brendan Franke added a 22-yard field goal for the Hoosiers with 2:06 left.

Both sides were coming off weeks off. In their last game, the Ducks beat Penn State 30-24 in double-overtime on the road in the annual White Out game. The Hoosiers beat Iowa 20-15 on the road.

On the first series of the game, the Ducks failed at a fourth-and-1 attempt, giving the Hoosiers good field position for their opening drive. It ended with Nico Radicic’s 42-yard field goal.

Oregon pulled ahead with Moore’s 44-yard touchdown pass to Malik Benson but Hemby rushed for a 3-yard touchdown before the end of the first quarter to make it 10-7.

Atticus Sappington’s 40-yard field goal tied it up for the Ducks, but a later 36-yard attempt that would have given Oregon the lead went wide left.

Franke kicked a 58-yard field goal as time ran out to give Indiana a 13-10 advantage at the break.

Sappington’s 33-yard field goal in the third quarter tied it again for Oregon but Hemby added his second touchdown for the Hoosiers, a two-yard dash late in the period.

The Takeaway

Oregon will no doubt fall while Indiana will rise in the AP Top 25. The tight game was reminiscent of last year’s regular-season showdown between Oregon and Ohio State at Autzen, when the Ducks prevailed 32-31. This game, too, could still have Big Ten title and College Football Playoff implications, but the Ducks don’t have the No. 1 Buckeyes on the schedule this year. Neither do the Hoosiers.

Up Next

Indiana: Hosts Michigan State next Saturday.

Oregon: At Rutgers on next Saturday.