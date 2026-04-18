Brentford 0-0 Fulham: Stalemate in west London derby

Brentford and Fulham played out a 0-0 draw at the Gtech Community Stadium on Saturday as both remain in the hunt for European qualification, but will see this as an opportunity missed.

WATCH — Full match replay

The Bees had the better chances and Dango Ouattara was denied late on by a brilliant save from Bernd Leno, while they also went close on several set-piece opportunities. Marco Silva’s Fulham were disappointing in attack in a very tight, tense game.

With the draw Keith Andrews’ Brentford move on to 48 points and still have hopes of Champions League qualification, while Fulham remain three points behind them but have won just won of their last five games.

Bees have to take the handbrake off

Brentford have drawn five-straight Premier League games and they have lost just one of their last 10 games and they are within touching distance of Champions League qualification. But now the Bees have to throw caution to the wind. Keith Andrews has done a superb job since taking over last summer and now is the time to double down on it and take more risks. Man United, Man City and Liverpool are their three remaining away games and that will suit Brentford. They can hit those teams on the counter and dominate from set pieces and play to their strengths. But Brentford need to go for it in their remaining home games against West Ham and Crystal Palace. At this point draws won’t get them into Europe so they have to be brave and finish off this incredible season with no regrets and just go for it. They will be rewarded for it if they are brave.

What’s next?

Brentford head to Manchester United on Monday, April 27, while Fulham host Aston Villa on Saturday, April 25.

Brentford vs Fulham score: 0-0

Brentford vs Fulham live updates! - By Joe Prince-Wright

What a save from Leno!

Keane Lewis-Potter does superbly on the left and cuts the ball back for Dango Ouattara and his finish is on target but somehow Bernd Leno stretches out his arm to make a magnificent save. What a stop that is. From the corner Nathan Collins heads just wide and he should hit the target. Brentford pushing really hard for a winner late on.

Brilliant save! Bernd Leno sticks a hand up and shuts down the shot from Dango Ouattara 🧤 pic.twitter.com/ZEOPaazsFL — USA Sports (@usasports) April 18, 2026

Wilson lunges in, then shanks a shot wide

Harry Wilson gets lucky with a challenge on Damsgaard as he lunged in and caught the Danish playmaker. That was a bad challenge. Moments later a ball over the top finds Wilson and he’s in and onside, but he shanks his volley horribly wide. Big chance for Fulham.

Second half continues to be tight

You can tell so much is on the line for both of these teams as they chase European qualification. There is so little between them and that is leading to a tight, tense and high intensity clash.

Lewis-Potter almost scores right on half time

A corner is whipped in and finds Keane Lewis-Potter with a lovely bit of skill in the box to sit down two Fulham defenders. But he lifts his shot over the bar. That was a glorious opportunity.

Iwobi off, Kevin on

Not great for Fulham as Alex Iwobi suffers an injury and has to come off. Iwobi is clutching his hamstring and Kevin is on in his place.

Sessegnon puts one over

Fulham keep the ball and Ryan Sessegnon is in the box but lifts his shot over.

Space in the box for Ryan Sessegnon, but a miss high over the bar 😬 pic.twitter.com/SsBj2beNdl — USA Sports (@usasports) April 18, 2026

Ouattara denied after a mazy run

Dango Ouattara goes on a mazy run on the counter and cuts inside. His shot is on target but Leno saves. Brentford with some lovely crisp passing before that. They look the more confident team.

Igor Thiago clips the post!

Both teams have had a couple of chances to get balls into the box but Brentford have just come very close to taking the lead. A corner is whipped in to the near post and Igor Thiago glances an instinctive header towards goal and it clips the outside of the post.

Brentford lineup

Kelleher; Kayode, Van den Berg, Collins, Lewis-Potter; Yarmoliuk, Jensen; Ouattara, Damsgaard, Schade; Thiago

Fulham lineup

Leno; Castagne, Andersen, Bassey, Sessegnon; Lukic, Cairney; Iwobi, Smith Rowe, Wilson; Muniz

Brentford team news, focus

OUT: Jordan Henderson (knock), Vitaly Janelt (ankle), Rico Henry (thigh), Antoni Milambo (knee), Fabio Carvalho (torn ACL), Josh Dasilva (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Aaron Hickey (thigh), Mikkel Damsgaard (knee)

Fulham team news, focus

OUT: Kevin (ankle), Kenny Tete (foot), Harrison Reed (knee)

Brentford vs Fulham preview

The Bees are five points back of fifth-place Liverpool and a point behind Chelsea with six matches left in their season, and both the Reds and Blues have tricky weekend scraps ahead of them. Keith Andrews’ Brentford have drawn four-straight matches and could use a full collection of points as Everton, Brighton, Sunderland, and others are nipping at their heels.

One of those others is Marco Silva’s Fulham. The Cottagers are 1W-1D-2L in their last four matches and have dipped from seventh to 12th since the calendar hit February. They’ve also been kept off the scoreboard in three of those four games, the outlier a 3-1 win over defense-optional Burnley.

Fulham’s 44 points are three behind Brentford following a 2-0 loss at Liverpool in Week 32.

Brentford vs Fulham prediction

The Bees consistently produce opportunities and have even been unlucky when expected goals are compared to real goals. Fulham are a team with 13 of their 43 goals coming off set pieces or penalties, and Brentford rarely concede those sorts of chances. Derbies can go in any direction but unless Fulham show up in open play, this points one way. Brentford 2-0 Fulham.

How to watch Brentford vs Fulham live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 7:30am ET Saturday

Venue: Gtech Community Stadium — Brentford, West London

TV Channel: USA

Streaming: Watch on USA