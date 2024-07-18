Celebrating Black Heritage
Just a few days before the Tokyo Olympic tennis tournament was set to start, American tennis star Coco Gauff was forced to drop out of the Games after she tested positive for COVID-19. NBC Olympics is proud to share an exclusive letter penned by Gauff to her 17-year-old self after she realized she would have to delay her Olympic dreams.
Peter Jok’s family has given their all for South Sudan. As the men’s basketball team makes its historic Olympic debut in Paris, Jok carries forward the profound legacy ingrained in his bloodline.
Botswana, with only two Olympic medals, could see history made in Paris this summer. Letsile Tebogo shares his inspiring journey in sprinting.
Naomi Girma reflects on her Ethiopian values and how they influenced her passion for soccer and community.
This summer, Mary Omatiga elevates the voices and names of Africa’s biggest sporting figures ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympics.
The elite women of USA gymnastics get candid about experiencing pressure to conform to Eurocentric beauty standards in their sport.
Wayne Birch, Co-Founder of Trap Golf, shares the company’s story and growth as a mainstay in golf apparel to open doors for future generations of the game.
By Way of Africa
Amukamara's family inspired Olympic journey
Promise Amukamara didn't think pro sports was in the cards, but her family inspired and encouraged her on her route to the Olympics. Now, she and the Nigerian women's basketball team have big goals for Paris.
Jok: South Sudan hoops bigger than one individual
Peter Jok has wanted to represent South Sudan since its basketball team was established in 2011, and after helping the Bright Stars qualify for their first ever Olympics, he'll do just that in Paris this summer.
Alozie is pursuing two dreams: soccer and medicine
Representing Nigeria on the Olympic stage has long been a dream for Michelle Alozie, but her ambitions don't stop there. An aspiring doctor, she doubles as a cancer researcher at Texas Children's Hospital.
Tebogo: Representing Botswana is ‘a great honor’
Botswana speedster Letsile Tebogo discusses what it means to him to represent his home country. The 20-year old is set to take on World 200m champion, USA's Noah Lyles, at the upcoming Monaco Diamond League on July 12.
Girma’s Ethiopian pride influences love of soccer
USWNT defender Naomi Girma talks about her parents' sacrifices, the lessons she has learned from them, and how her upbringing influenced her love of soccer.
How Ogbogu embraces Nigerian roots
United States volleyball star Chiaka Ogbogu sits down with Mary Omatiga to discuss taking pride in her Nigerian heritage, her Olympics success and the pride that exists within Nigerian culture.
Representing Africa on the world’s biggest stage
This summer, Mary Omatiga elevates the voices and names of Africa's biggest sporting figures ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympics.
Bill Spiller paved way for black golfers in the PGA
Crystal Palace and United States defender Chris Richards shares his role models and experience growing up in Birmingham, Alabama.
Ian Wright, Shaun Wright-Phillips and D’Margio Wright-Phillips discuss their experiences going through the highs and lows of English soccer as Black players.