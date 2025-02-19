 Skip navigation
Top News

SX 2024 Rd 07 Arlington opening ceremonies.JPG
Supercross 2025 Arlington preview: Top finishes, previous winners, who to watch
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NASCAR Xfinity Series Focused Health 250
Hendrick Motorsports to field NASCAR Xfinity entry in 16 races in 2025
Syndication: Treasure Coast
Mets owner Steve Cohen would like to be more measured in his spending

Top Clips

nbc_bte_powellmip_250218.jpg
Powell a ‘very deserving frontrunner’ in MIP race
nbc_bte_mvpdebate_250218.jpg
‘Everything points’ to SGA over Jokic for NBA MVP
nbc_bte_clutchpoty_250218.jpg
Young deserves Clutch Player of Year over Jokic

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

How Cobbs Creek helped break golf's color barrier

February 19, 2025 10:09 AM
In honor of Black History Month, Golf Today explores Charlie Sifford's story as the "Jackie Robinson" of golf and how vital Cobbs Creek Golf Course in Philadelphia has been on breaking the sport's color barrier.
nbc_golf_gt_cobbscreek_250211.jpg
4:55
How Cobbs Creek helped break golf’s color barrier
pgatour.jpg
13:25
How PGA Tour can evolve amid LIV Golf negotiations
nbc_golf_tgl_250218.jpg
4:15
TGL’s Monday tripleheader was a ‘big win’ for golf
nbc_golftoday_roundtable_250217.jpg
4:44
Analyzing state of PGA Tour amid looming PIF deal
nbc_golftoday_jakeelliott_250217.jpg
6:46
PHI’s Elliott trades cleats for clubs in offseason
nbc_golftoday_tigerwoods_250217.jpg
2:54
Tiger ‘sounds bullish’ on PGA Tour, PIF deal
nbc_golf_coreypavin_250213.jpg
10:29
Pavin: Adapting is key to competing in pro golf
morikawa_aimpoint.jpg
8:07
Morikawa responds to Glover’s remarks on AimPoint
nbc_golftoday_rory_250212.jpg
11:03
McIlroy: Moving forward is ‘best for everyone’
nbc_golftoday_pacmeetings_250212.jpg
4:19
Tour Championship just one topic at PAC meetings
