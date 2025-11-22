‘On The Rise’ covers JuJu Watkins’ knee injury and the emotional fallout, family support

Even with some distance from the jarring incident, the injury that ended JuJu Watkins’ 2024-25 season remains difficult to process.

“It’s hard for me to talk about,” USC coach Lindsay Gottlieb said during an emotional interview months later. Just because in that moment it didn’t feel like it was normal. (Wiping away tears.) She gets carried off, and then what happened in this building is just an emotional response I’ve never felt in any way before.

The fourth and final episode of the second season in the “On The Rise: JuJu Watkins” documentary series focuses on the aftermath of Watkins tearing the anterior cruciate ligament in her right knee during the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

Watkins was driving for a transition basket against Mississippi State when she made contact with an opposing player and fell hard while clutching at her knee and grimacing in pain.

Mar 24, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans guard JuJu Watkins (12) grabs her knee after falling g to the floor during the first quarter of an NCAA Tournament second round game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

“I went through the process,” Watkins said, describing the injury in the documentary. “I got my MRI, drove back to Galen, got the news. And then ... yeah. I tore my ACL. And that was it. Yeah.”

Two days later, the USC superstar was on crutches while getting an impromptu pep talk from family that gathered at her house to show support and offer words of encouragement. Cousin Tracey Mills said, “this journey is going to force her more than ever to go deeper within and understand her purpose.”

“You’re not really thinking like you get hurt, and everyone in your community is sharing that pain with you,” said Sari Watkins, JuJu’s mother. “It’s a big testament to humanity.”

JuJu initially thought she needed “to be in my room with the blinds closed, seeing them lifted my spirits. They know what I need.”

A knee operation to repair the ACL would follow two weeks later, with relatives again by her side. “Scared but happy to get it over with, I guess,” said JuJu, who prayed with her family before her first major surgery.

“I know you’re frustrated; it’s OK to drop a tear,” said Janine Watkins, JuJu’s grandmother. “But you’re going to be OK. You’re going to be just fine. You didn’t leave nothing on the table. You’re not a greedy person, but you didn’t leave nothing for them.”

On The Rise: JuJu Watkins, Episode 1 In the first episode of 'On the Rise: JuJu Watkins,' presented by State Farm, watch as Watkins recalls the moments soon after she experienced an ACL injury in the March 2025 NCAA tournament.

The episode also tracks the early stages of a painstaking recovery for Watkins, who undergoes physical therapy six days per week. The regimen includes lots of time in the pool as she relearns how to walk with weight on the leg.

“I’m tackling that like I would anything on the court,” she said. “It’s hard to not wish things were different, but I think it’s for the better. The goal is to be a better payer and person.”

The second season of “On The Rise” ends on an upbeat note as Watkins receives myriad player of the year awards (“To be recognized after everything happened was bittersweet. A mixture of emotions.“) and serves as the winning coach in a girls basketball exhibition event (“I’m not really the most social person, so that requires me to step out of comfort zone and be more outgoing.”).

Having already announced she will miss this season while completing a knee rehabilitation that will take nine to 12 months, Watkins is fully focused on a strong return in 2026 for her senior year at USC and a WNBA career.

“I believe everything happens for a reason,” she said.

