‘On The Rise’ explores JuJu Watkins’ best hometown moments during sophomore season

When the time came to choose where she would play college ball, JuJu Watkins could have gone virtually anywhere in the United States.

But the Los Angeles native didn’t go far — staying home at the University of Southern California in a move that had much larger meaning than just remaining close to friends and family.

“When a superstar from your city stays in your city, you don’t only believe in that player, but you also start to believe in your city,” sports analyst Andraya Carter said. “I think JuJu staying home did a lot for the young girls in L.A.”

In the third episode of the second season in “On The Rise: JuJu Watkins,” the docuseries frames the superstar’s special connection to the Los Angeles area against the USC women’s basketball team’s push into the postseason.

JuJu Watkins deals with adversity while navigating transcendence in return of ‘On The Rise’ A devastating knee injury ended the sophomore season of the USC superstar who has become a global phenomenon.

On the day before a critical matchup with UCLA in the 2024-25 regular-season finale, a USC pep rally on campus included “The Hoop Bus,” which prominently featured Watkins’ face with a Nike logo.

Signing autographs nearby before “the most imprtant game of the season so far ... we can’t lose,” Watkins found inspiration in the hometown support.

“To see the excitement around the game, so many people came out,” she said. “To see my face on the side of a bus, students coming to support the bus, it definitely got me hyped again. To see the love and support, it motivates me work even harder.”

Behind 30 points from Watkins, the fourth-ranked Trojans beat the second-ranked Bruins 80-67 to earn the top seed in the Big Ten tournament at 17-1.

“We’re always happy after a win, but I think that one hit a little bit different,” Watkins said.

The game drew a host of celebrities, including WNBA legend Candace Parker, musician John Legend and NFL quarterback Jayden Daniels.

“She definitely feeds off the crowd,” said Watkins’ father, Bobby.

USC would win twice more in the Big Ten tournament but fell to UCLA 72-67 in the title game despite 29 points from Watkins. The Trojans still earned a top seed in the NCAA tournament.

“It’s the end of the season, so you can’t dwell on it,” Watkins said. “This is going to motivate us more going into the tournament. We always talked about a national championship, so when it came close to March Madness, it’s, ‘OK, we have to win.’ ”

As the schedule stretched past the 30-game mark, Watkins spent more time in the trainer’s room trying to mitigate the potential for nagging injuries.

“The season is so long so you really start to feel little knick-knacks toward the end of the season,” she said. “It’s just being more intentional about caring for your body. I have to keep reminding myself this is the final stretch. Just maximize the amount of time left and taking every game as an opportunity to get better and prepare myself.”

Heading into the NCAA tournament, the goal was simple for Watkins.

“I love breaking expectations,” she said. “I’m always trying to push boundaries or limitations set on me.”

In the second episode of 'On the Rise: JuJu Watkins,' presented by State Farm, watch as Watkins continues to share her journey recovering from an ACL injury by spending time with fans and enjoying the Los Angeles life.

